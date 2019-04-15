Wow, wow, wow. Coachella: bringing your favorite celebrities together since 1999, which coincidentally happens to be years before breakout super pop star/teenage obsession Billie Eilish was born. However, this year, the music festival worked extra magic bringing Eilish face-to-face with OG heartthrob and millennial hero, Justin Bieber. The video of Billie Eilish's reaction to meeting Justin Bieber at Coachella is one of the most human thing I've seen from her, and I mean that as a compliment. The usually chill AF singer lost all cool when she found herself next to the Biebs, and both her and his fans can totally relate.

If you haven't heard of Eilish yet, it's only a matter of seconds before she splatters onto your feed. She's the moody, talented, chain-wearing, doe-eyed, 17-year-old singer-songwriter whose hits transcend generations and genres. Honestly, your ears already know her. You just might not know that you know her, y'know? Based on reviews and social media, she totally crushed her performance at the iconic music festival. However, by the look of it, her own personal high came when she ran into Bieber during Ariana Grande's set.

More than one person videotaped their coming together, which played out like a scene from some cult-favorite movie. Bieber was filmed standing quietly and stoically by in a brightly colored sweatshirt and medical face mask (gotta love Coachella fashion), while Eilish had a hard time maintaining eye contact. It could totally be my imagination playing tricks on me and a very poorly executed lipreading, but I swear to God she told him, "You are so beautiful."

Whatever. The point is they eventually hug for 20+ seconds, you guys. Check this out:

LOVE, right? It makes it even better to know that mere hours before their meeting, Bieber tweeted out how "proud" he was of Eilish's set.

Earlier in March, Eilish spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her love for the "Sorry" singer. She also revealed he "slid into her DMs" after her single "Ocean Eyes" broke through the music stratosphere.

"The first thing he sent was a screenshot of a DM I sent him in 2014," she explained. "You know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM'd you in the past? It, like, it felt good and it felt bad at the same time."

According to her, she's been a fan since she was "about 12" when she had "big a**" posters of him hanging all over her bedroom. Eilish added, "He's amazing. He's so sweet and, like, I feel — just, honestly, I feel for him, man. He's been through a lot, dude."

It's true. Biebs has been through a lot. Beliebers are speculating he's preparing new music after taking a major hiatus to work on himself, and we suspect Eilish will be first to scoop it up if/when that happens.

In the meantime, here is another angle of her and Bieber's hug, plus some sweet photos of her meeting his wife, Hailey Baldwin, too.

Congratulations, Billie. And actually, y'know what? Congratulations to Bieber, too. You guys are just killing it across the board. Please always document your hangouts. Love you, bye.