Adam Devine's Pinky Toe Fell Off While Masturbating In The Bathtub

Adam Devine shared an NSFW memory during an April 2 episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast. On the show, Devine recalled a traumatic experience from his adolescence: His pinky toe fell off while he masturbated in the bathtub.

After being hit by a cement truck as a kid, Devine suffered plenty of serious injuries including breaking “all the bones” in his legs. Apparently, doctors also told him that the fate of one of his toes was in question. “It could fall off or it could stabilize and you have a toe. We don’t know,” Devine recalled them saying.

“I'm in the bathtub and I couldn't stand because of my accident, and I just found masturbation, and oh, did I love it,” the Modern Family actor said. “This was one of the first times I had masturbated and it’s a pretty epic event when you figure it out, you’re like, ‘I can do this all the time?’"

“So I’m in the bathtub and I couldn’t stand because of my accident — I’m cranking down,” he continued. “It was the first time something had come out. And I’m like, ‘What is this?’ And as I’m trying to get it to dissipate, I see a little toe — my pinky toe, just floating in the bathtub.”

Apparently, at the time, Devine was not thinking about his doctors’ warning. “I’m thinking I jerked off so hard my toe fell off,” he said.

That’s not all — Devine’s mom, Penny Devine, entered the scene, trying to help. “My mom comes in, and she's like, ‘Oh let me get it. It's OK.’ And I'm like ‘Don't touch the water! Don’t touch the water!’”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Devine also explained how the cement truck accident still impacts him now, but stem cell treatment has helped. “For a while, [the doctors] told me I was dying — literally, within this last year. They told me I had this disease called stiff person syndrome,” he said. “That's when your muscles get so tight that you then you can no longer walk, you can no longer move, then your heart will stop beating because your heart is a muscle and it gets too tight to beat, and then you die.”

A specialist, however, told Devine that his spasms were related to his childhood accident, not stiff person syndrome. “My body has all these things that are a little wonky and a little wrong with it that I just sort of snapped,” he said. “Right now, I think, is the best I've been [for three years].”