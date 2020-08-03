Watch out, because the story about how Chloe Bridges knew Adam Devine was The One is about to melt your stone-cold heart into a mushy, gushy puddle on the floor. “I don’t know if this is too personal, but the moment I knew he was The One was actually during a disagreement we had early in our relationship,” Bridges told Us Weekly on Aug. 3. “He said something along the lines of, ‘We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option.’”

Bridges was impressed by her then-new boyfriend's attitude. “I was like, ‘Wow, I really respect that.’ I think that’s an attitude he got from his parents’ successful marriage,” she continued. “No matter what happens, you stick it out. You figure it out.”

I mean, what better way to know that someone is The One? He demonstrated right then and there that he's in it for the long haul, even if the road gets bumpy.

Per Us Weekly, Bridges and Devine met "on a plane on their way to shoot the movie The Final Girls." It was pretty much on from that point forward. Bridges told Us Weekly that the connection she felt with Devine was "undeniable" and that trying to stay away from each other was pretty much not an option. She explained, “I knew that I liked him and we just seemed kind of incapable of staying apart from each other."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The two were first officially publicly linked, per Refinery29, in November 2014 when they hit wrap party for the fifth season of Pretty Little Liars together. Almost five years later, on Oct. 24, 2019, Bridges announced they were engaged. She wrote in the caption of their adorable engagement picture:

We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever. I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let’s do this baby @andybovine

As for when they're going to tie the knot, their plans are up in the air much like the rest of the world's. For now, they're tentatively considering a California wedding in 2021. “Napa Valley’s a front runner. I’ve heard those weddings are really beautiful,” Bridges told Us Weekly. “But talk to me next week, I may have changed my mind again.”

Cannot wait to aggressively stalk all of their wedding pictures come 2021!