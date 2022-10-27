Bad Bunny, Harry, Selena, & Lizzo Dominated The 2022 PCAs Nominations
So many more faves were nominated too.
The People’s Choice Awards is one of the few televised awards shows where, every year, fans have a direct say in who wins and who doesn’t. And this year’s ceremony is turning out to be quite the face-off among some of the best stars having their big moments right now.
This year, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, and Lizzo top the long list of nominees alongside a few other faves. Bad Bunny leads the pack with seven total noms. Harry has six nominations across film and music categories. Lizzo has five nods in TV and music, while Selena has four. Other stars with several nominations include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Luke Combs, and Charlie Puth with four total nominations. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt each have two noms, and Taylor Swift, who just released her tenth studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, is up for two awards.
It’s not just celebrities themselves that are eligible for awards. Movies and TV shows are up for some big prizes as well, and this year features some big representation for Nope, Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick, and Abbott Elementary.
Read on to learn everything you need to know about the 2022 PCAs.
When Are The 2022 People’s Choice Awards?
The People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast simultaneously on both NBC and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, December 6 starting at 9 p.m. ET.
How Can You Watch Red Carpet Coverage Of The 2022 People’s Choice Awards?
Red carpet coverage of the show will begin at 7 p.m. ET on E!’s Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards.
Who Is Hosting The 2022 People’s Choice Awards?
Kenan Thompson is reprising his role as the host of the People’s Choice Awards after hosting the 2021 ceremony. Thompson is no stranger to hosting award shows, having taken on the role for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards and the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards.
“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” Thompson said in a statement.
Thompson is also up for comedy tv star of the year. “I’m so grateful to be nominated — shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!” he said.
Who Is Performing At The 2022 People’s Choice Awards?
Performers for this year’s PCAs have yet to be announced. Last year’s performers included Christina Aguilera and H.E.R.
How Can You Vote For The 2022 People’s Choice Awards?
Voting for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards opened on Oct. 26 and closes Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can vote in every category online at votepca.com or through the E! or E! News apps.
You can also vote via Twitter by posting or retweeting a public tweet containing one designated category hashtag (e.g. #themovieof2022) and one designated nominee hashtag (e.g. #Elvis). According to the PCAs’ rules, tweets with more than one designated nominee hashtag will not count.
Who Are The 2022 People’s Choice Awards Nominees?
The People’s Choice Awards cover four main areas of entertainment: film, TV, music, and pop culture. There are 40 categories this year in total, and each is open to voting from fans.
Film
The Movie Of 2022
- Bullet Train
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Elvis
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- The Batman
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
The Comedy Movie Of 2022
- Fire Island
- Hustle
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Marry Me
- Senior Year
- The Adam Project
- The Lost City
- Ticket to Paradise
The Action Movie Of 2022
- Black Adam
- Bullet Train
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Jurassic World Dominion
- The Batman
- The Woman King
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
The Drama Movie Of 2022
- Death on the Nile
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Elvis
- Halloween Ends
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Nope
- Scream
- Where the Crawdads Sing
The Male Movie Star Of 2022
- Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
- Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
- Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Black Adam
- Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
- Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
The Female Movie Star Of 2022
- Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
- Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
- Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
- Joey King, Bullet Train
- Keke Palmer, Nope
- Queen Latifah, Hustle
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
The Drama Movie Star Of 2022
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
- Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
- Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
- Keke Palmer, Nope
- Mila Kunis, Death on the Nile
The Comedy Movie Star Of 2022
- Adam Sandler, Hustle
- Channing Tatum, The Lost City
- Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
- Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
- Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise
- Queen Latifah, Hustle
- Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
- Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
The Action Movie Star Of 2022
- Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
- Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Domination
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Black Adam
- Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Joey King, Bullet Train
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Zöe Kravitz, The Batman
TV
The Show Of 2022
- Abbott Elementary
- Better Call Saul
- Grey’s Anatomy
- House of the Dragon
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Saturday Night Live
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
The Drama Show Of 2022
- Better Call Saul
- Cobra Kai
- Euphoria
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Ozark
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
The Comedy Show Of 2022
- Abbott Elementary
- Black-ish
- Only Murders in the Building
- Never Have I Ever
- Saturday Night Live
- The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
- Young Rock
- Young Sheldon
The Reality Show Of 2022
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
- The Kardashians
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Selling Sunset
The Competition Show Of 2022
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Dancing With the Stars
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Bachelorette
- The Masked Singer
- The Voice
The Male TV Star Of 2022
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Young Rock
- Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Noah Schapp, Stranger Things
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
The Female TV Star Of 2022
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
The Drama TV Star Of 2022
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
- Zendaya, Euphoria
The Comedy TV Star Of 2022
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Young Rock
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
The Daytime Talk Show Of 2022
- Good Morning America
- Live with Kelly and Ryan
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- Today with Hoda and Jenna
The Nighttime Talk Show Of 2022
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
The Competition Contestant Of 2022
- Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
- Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
- Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
- Noah Thompson, American Idol
- Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars
- Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
- Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Reality TV Star Of 2022
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Bingeworthy Show Of 2022
- Bridgerton
- Bel-Air
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Inventing Anna
- Severance
- The Bear
- The Boys
- The Thing About Pam
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show Of 2022
- House of the Dragon
- La Brea
- Moon Knight
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Stranger Things
- The Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- The Umbrella Academy
Music
The Male Artist Of 2022
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Luke Combs
- The Weeknd
The Female Artist Of 2022
- Beyoncé
- Camila Cabello
- Doja Cat
- Lady Gaga
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
The Group Of 2022
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- Coldplay
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
- Panic! at the Disco
The Song Of 2022
- “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
- “As It Was” – Harry Styles
- “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
- “First Class” – Jack Harlow
- “Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga
- “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
- “WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems
The Album Of 2022
- Dawn FM – The Weeknd
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Harry’s House – Harry Styles
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
- Renaissance – Beyoncé
- Special – Lizzo
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
The Country Artist Of 2022
- Carrie Underwood
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
- Thomas Rhett
The Latin Artist Of 2022
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shakira
The New Artist Of 2022
- Chlöe
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Lauren Spencer Smith
- Muni Long
- Saucy Santana
- Steve Lacy
The Music Video Of 2022
- “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
- “As It Was” – Harry Styles
- “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth & Jung Kook
- “Let Somebody Go” – Coldplay & Selena Gomez
- “Oh My God” – Adele
- “Pink Venom” – BLACKPINK
- “Provenza” – Karol G
- “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BTS
The Collaboration Song Of 2022
- “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth & Jung Kook
- “Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
- “Do We Have a Problem?” – Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby
- “Freaky Deaky” – Tyga & Doja Cat
- “Hold Me Closer” – Elton John & Britney Spears
- “Jimmy Cooks” – Drake & 21 Savage
- “Party” – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
- “Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
The Concert Tour of 2022
- BTS, Permission to Dance on Stage
- Bad Bunny, The World’s Hottest Tour
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
- Dua Lipa, The Future Nostalgia Tour
- Ed Sheeran, The +–=÷x Tour
- Harry Styles, Love On Tour
- Lady Gaga, The Chromatica Ball
- Luke Combs, The Middle of Somewhere Tour
Pop Culture
The Social Celebrity Of 2022
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Reese Witherspoon
- Selena Gomez
- Snoop Dogg
The Social Star Of 2022
- Addison Rae
- Bella Poarch
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Khaby Lame
- Mikayla Jane Nogueira
- MrBeast
- Noah Beck
The Comedy Act Of 2022
- Amy Schumer, The Whore Tour
- Chris Rock, The Ego Death World Tour
- David Spade, David Spade: Nothing Personal
- Jo Koy, Jo Koy: Live From the LA Forum
- Kevin Hart, The Reality Check Tour
- Steve Martin & Martin Short, The “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” Tour
- Wanda Sykes, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
- Whitney Cummings, Whitney Cummings: Jokes
The Game Changer Of 2022
- Chloe Kim
- Lebron James
- Megan Rapinoe
- Nathan Chen
- Rafael Nadal
- Russell Wilson
- Serena Williams
- Steph Curry
The Pop Podcast Of 2022
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Archetypes
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
- Not Skinny But Not Fat
- Smartless
- Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer