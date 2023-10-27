1989 (Taylor’s Version) is here, and the Swifties are doing good and on some new (and old) sh*t. Although the 21-track album is full of certifiable bangers, there are certain songs that stand out, depending on your zodiac sign. Astrologically speaking, 1989 covers all the bases: For water signs, there’s plenty of whimsy and aquatic imagery; for fire signs, there’s intense passion and scalding rage; for air signs, there’s elaborate storytelling (and equally intriguing backstories); and for Earth signs, there are sensual lyrics and relatable analogies.

TL;DR, no matter what your birth chart looks like, there’s a 1989 track for you to make your whole personality. Here’s the song that’s bound to be your personal favorite, based on your sign.

Aries: “Out Of The Woods”

In “Out Of The Woods,” Swift sings about a passionate romance, punctuated by high-stakes emotions and impulsive moments. The catchy song, which features Jack Antonoff’s characteristic bold production, is a fire sign’s dream. And for an Aries, there’s no breakup song more relatable.

“Out Of The Woods” lyrics Aries will want to hear on repeat:

“The rest of the world was black and white / But we were in screaming color.”

“Remember when we couldn't take the heat? / I walked out, I said ‘I'm setting you free.’”

Taurus: “I Know Places”

Taureans are extremely loyal. What other zodiac signs might see as relationship dealbreakers, Taurus views as a chance to prove their romance’s mettle. This ambitious, stubborn mindset is exactly what Swift details in “I Know Places,” In the song, Swift compares a relationship to being chased by hunters — but the challenge isn’t viewed as a deterrent, just motivation to love harder and run faster.

“I Know Places” lyrics that Taureans will want to get tattooed:

“Baby, I know places we won't be found and / They'll be chasing their tails trying to track us down' / Cause I, I know places we can hide.”

“Just grab my hand and don't ever drop it / My love / They are the hunters, we are the foxes / And we run.”

Gemini: “Blank Space”

Represented by the twins, Geminis are all about duality — a concept Swift explores in “Blank Space.” The song examines two different versions of Swift: her true self vs. who the media paints her as. The song’s clever and unpredictable, two traits that any Gemini can identify with.

These “Blank Space” lyrics that are extremely Gemini-coded:

“'Cause, darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream.”

“Screaming, crying, perfect storms / I can make all the tables turn / Rose garden filled with thorns / Keep you second guessing like "Oh, my God, who is she?"

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cancer: “This Love”

A water sign through and through, Cancers are always in their feels. For them, any song that gives them a chance to embrace their emotions is a winner. The drama of “This Love,” paired with some seriously heartbreaking lyrics, make this song a must-listen-to for the crab.

The “This Love” lyrics that’ll make Cancers cry:

“This love is good / This love is bad / This love is alive back from the dead.”

“This love left a permanent mark / This love is glowing in the dark, oh, oh, oh / These hands had to let it go free, and / This love came back to me, oh, oh, oh.”

Leo: “Style”

“Style” is the true attention-grabber of 1989. Widely believed to be written about Harry Styles, there’s just something about this track that hits different. For Leos, the whole idea of the song — two people who can’t stop coming back to each other — is majorly appealing. (Specifically, that part about being unforgettable to someone.)

Here are the “Style” lyrics Leos will listen to on full volume:

“I say, ‘I heard, oh / That you've been out and about with some other girl, some other girl’ / He says, ‘What you heard is true, but I / Can't stop thinkin' 'bout you and I.’”

“And when we go crashing down, we come back every time.”

Virgo: “How You Get The Girl”

Virgos are one of the most practical signs, so they definitely appreciate straightforward instructions. In Swift’s “How You Get The Girl,” that’s exactly what she provides: a simple to-do list for winning over your crush — particularly, a crush you already had a chance with.

Here are the “How You Get The Girl” lyrics that will make Virgos feel seen:

“And that's how it works / That's how you get the girl.”

“And then you say I want you for worse or for better (worse or for better) / I would wait for ever and ever (ever and ever) / Broke your heart, I'll put it back together / I would wait for ever and ever (I want you for ever and ever).”

Libra: “I Wish You Would”

Represented by the scales, Libras are all about finding balance and equilibrium. Skilled negotiators, this air sign knows how to present a convincing case to get what they want: a restored sense of harmony. In “I Wish You Would,” Swift explores a similar concept. Though the love she describes seems a little more tenuous than most Libras would prefer, the desire to come back together and compromise is right up their alley.

The “I Wish You Would” lyrics tailor-made for Libras:

“I wish you would come back / Wish I'd never hung up the phone like I did / I wish you knew that / I'd never forget you as long as I'd live / And I wish you were right here, right now.”

“I wish we could go back / And remember what we were fighting for / Wish you knew that / I miss you too much to be mad anymore.”

Scorpio: “Bad Blood”

“Bad Blood” is a true Scorpio anthem. Symbolized the scorpion, this water sign knows how to sting — and in this track, so does Swift. The song is all about betrayal and vengeance, a true battle cry for Scorpios everywhere.

“Bad Blood” lyrics that Scorpio will use to feed their anger:

“'Cause baby, now we got bad blood / You know it used to be mad love / So take a look what you've done.”

“Did you think we'd be fine? / Still got scars on my back from your knife / So don't think it's in the past / These kind of wounds they last and they last.”

“All these things will catch up to you / And time can heal, but this won't / So if you come in my way, just don't.”

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sagittarius: “All You Had To Do Was Stay”

Sagittarians are symbolized by the archer. In other words, they’re always reaching for more and embracing new experiences. That said, they aren’t as interested in revisiting the past — and although they might forgive an ex, they wouldn’t be eager to rekindle things, either. The premise of “All You Had To Do Was Stay” speaks to Sagittarius, particularly the way they conceptualize moving on. They’re intuitive to know when something won’t work, and they’d generally rather go after their next adventure than dwell on their past.

These “All You Had To Do Was Stay” will speak to Sagittarius:

“Let me remind you / This was what you wanted (oh, oh, oh-oh-oh) / You ended it / You were all I wanted (oh, oh, oh-oh-oh) / But not like this.”

“I've been picking up the pieces of the mess you made / People like you always want back the love they pushed aside / But people like me are gone forever when you say goodbye.”

Capricorn: “Welcome To New York”

Capricorns are extremely goal-oriented. With so much ambition, a place like New York City would naturally call to this Earth sign — and so would 1989’s very own ode to the city that never sleeps. The sea goat focuses on challenging themselves while climbing the ladder, so they’d be invigorated by a place full of like-minded people.

These “Welcome To New York” lyrics tap into that ambitious Capricorn energy:

“Everybody here wanted somethin' more / Searchin' for a sound we hadn't heard before.”

“It's a new soundtrack, I could dance to this beat, beat forevermore / The lights are so bright, but they never blind me.”

Aquarius: “Clean”

Aquarians tend to be one of the most independent signs, and they typically prefer to rely on themselves rather than others. Swift’s “Clean” is all about embracing that same spirit. A poignant track about moving on and finding your own inner strength, “Clean” will appeal to the deep-thinking Aquarius.

Here are the “Clean” lyrics most likely to hit Aquarians the hardest:

“When I was drowning, that's when I could finally breathe / And by morning / Gone was any trace of you, I think I am finally clean.”

“There was nothing left to do / When the butterflies turned to dust that covered my whole room / So I punched a hole in the roof / Let the flood carry away all my pictures of you.”

Pisces: “Wildest Dreams”

Known for being dreamy and romantic, Pisces will favor with the lullaby vibes of “Wildest Dreams.” In the song, Swift views a past relationship through rose-colored glasses, a habit that the optimistic Pisces knows all too well.

These “Wildest Dreams” lyrics will speak to Pisces’ soul: