If he wasn’t already on your radar thanks to Cobra Kai, then you’re about to fall in love with Tanner Buchanan through his role in He’s All That. The gender-swapped version of the 1999 hit She's All That pairs the actor with TikTok star Addison Rae, but despite their steamy kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the co-stars are not an item. So who is Tanner Buchanan dating? He doesn’t often talk about his private life, but Buchanan has been dating fellow actor Lizze Broadway for years, and he recently opened up about the super-private romance.

During an Aug. 16 appearance on Anna Faris’ Unqualified podcast, the Netflix heartthrob spilled the tea on his long-term romance. According to Buchanan, he and Broadway have been together since childhood, but they briefly split as teens. “I will admit, it was my fault,” Buchanan told Faris. “I was actually kind of being an a** during that time. So she had every right to [break up with me]. I don’t know what it was inside of me that felt like I could act the certain way that I was acting, but I did anyway. Then I was devastated.” Luckily, the childhood sweethearts found their way back together.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Though the two aren’t often photographed together (and both keep a low profile on IG), they were recently snapped on vacation in Italy in July 2021. Just Jared obtained photos of the two sharing a smooch on a balcony in Venice, and during an August 2021 video for GQ, Buchanan confirmed he and Broadway are, indeed, still going strong. In response to a fan question asking whether he had a girlfriend, Buchanan said, “Yes, I do. Her name is Elizabeth Broadway. Most people know her as Lizze Broadway. And she's absolutely wonderful.” Cute!

If you’re not familiar with Broadway yet, then you probs will be soon. Broadway’s acting credits include roles in Bones, Here and Now, The Rookie, and Splitting Up Together, among others, and she was recently casted as superhero Emma in the untitled spinoff of The Boys.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Here’s hoping fans will be seeing a lot more of Buchanan and Broadway, because it seems like these two are in it for the long haul.