We Finally Know When Cobra Kai Season 4 Will Hit Netflix

Ever since Cobra Kai moved from YouTube to Netflix, the series has been a massive hit. Season 3 was one of the streaming service’s highest performing series when it debuted at the beginning of 2021. Considering the long wait between Seasons 2 and 3, fans were uncertain when a new season might follow on Netflix, especially since the pandemic caused so many production delays across Hollywood. But there’s good news, as Cobra Kai Season 4 is on track to arrive right on time this winter.

The spinoff series of the 1980s Karate Kid franchise, Cobra Kai has brought karate to a new generation of fans and a new generation of LaRussos. Daniel is still the series’ hero, but he’s also a father now and passing the things he learned as a teenager to a new generation of fighters in his dojo. And the same is true of his one-time rival, Johnny Lawrence, who, when the series began, continued to bedevil him and his students with a dojo of his own.

But times are changing in the Miyagi-Verse. With a new threat to both dojos, it’s time for bygones to be gone and the two to join forces. Or will the long-standing feud between these two cause both to fail? Fans have been waiting to find out ever since the conclusion of Season 3.

Here’s everything to know about Season 4.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer

As Season 3 ended, Johnny and Daniel’s two dojos had come together, with both men beginning to train their students for the upcoming All Valley Karate Tournament, where they will face their common enemy John Kreese, who became a significant threat in the third season. The first teaser for Season 4 focuses on the upcoming tourney, highlighting what is sure to be the main draw of the season.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Cast

Netflix

Since its debut, Cobra Kai has starred two of the most prominent names from the Karate Kid franchise, Ralph Macchio as Danny LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. It also includes Courtney Henggeler as Amanda, Daniel's wife. Since Season 3, Martin Kove has also been a main character as John Kreese.

But Cobra Kai is as much about the new generation as it is the old. All the kids are expected to return for the new season, including Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, and Jacob Bertrand as Hawk.

The new season will also co-star Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Peyton List as Tory, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, and Oona O'Brien as Devon.

Additionally, fans are super excited as Thomas Ian Griffith, the original Terry Silver from the films, will finally make a proper appearance this season as the other antagonist along with Kreese.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Plot

Netflix

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 4:

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date

Cobra Kai returns for Season 4 in December 2021. No exact date has been announced yet, but fans expect it to come soon.