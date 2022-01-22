It Looks Like Dale Has Moved On From Clare With This Soccer Star

Oh man, there’s more drama in the Bachelor Nation, and it looks like Dale Moss has finally moved on from Clare Crawley. On-again-off-again couple Moss and Crawley seem to be forging ahead with new relationships months after their big breakup, and although it’s sad for anyone who shipped the couple, it’s probably for the best. Now Moss has been linked with a multi-hyphenate athlete, and if you’re wondering who Florencia Galarza is, here’s the scoop on the latest woman who’s caught Moss’ attention.

It’s been four months since Moss and Crawley called off their engagement for the second time and officially put their relationship to rest. Now it appears they’ve both started to heal from the rollercoaster romance that caused such a stir. On Friday, Jan. 21, Moss was seen out and about in New York City with model, DJ, and soccer star Galarza. According to her website, the Argentinian woman was a rising soccer star before an ankle injury sidelined her early in her career. Thus, she pursued modeling and other creative talents, such as DJing. Per her bio, she worked for various spots, including Nylon Magazine, and she also was a founding member of the DJ crew Been Trill. Since injuring her ankle years prior, she’s also pursued her athletic career after some time healing and even worked as a DJ for The US Soccer Federation.

So what’s up with Moss’ love life these days? Well, they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in NYC on Jan. 21, as Moss carried a paper bag while walking beside Galarza.

A source close to the pair reportedly told E! that they’re “hooking up and it's casual” and also claimed they “are not dating.”

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The romance rumors surrounding Moss come around the same time that Crawley was seen with Bachelor Nation star Blake Monar, who was also on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. Although Crawley rejected Monar on Season 16 of the show, it looks like she might be reconsidering her choices. On Jan. 9, Crawley posted an Instagram video showing a trip she made to Indiana. The montage showed her hanging out with Monar ~a lot~, including a bowling trip, playing with Monar’s niece and nephew, and traveling in a car together. “Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories! Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed,” Crawley wrote.

Near the end of the video, they hugged each other playfully and looked suspiciously like a flirty couple.

As you probably recall, Crawley and Moss got engaged after only four episodes of The Bachelorette, but they broke up in January 2021. Then, the pair got back together that summer before splitting up again in September.

Crawley talked about the reasons behind their split during an October episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, and her revelations about the relationship were raw. “It’s painful when you feel like somebody who you love deeply doesn’t even have enough respect to you to sit down and have a very vulnerable conversation,” she said at the time. There were also rumors that Moss was unfaithful with Abigail Heringer, a Bachelor in Paradise cast member.

As for Moss, his rep spoke to E! on his behalf in October 2021, claiming the reality star “wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers.”

After the months since their split, it looks like Moss and Crawley are both moving on, so here’s to hoping they find happiness and can avoid the drama this time.