If you already felt sad about Dale Moss and Clare Crawley’s second breakup, well... buckle up. New details about the split emerged in an Us Weekly report on Oct. 4, and they paint the situation in an even more upsetting light. First up? A source claimed Crawley is permanently done with her former fiancé.

“Clare has seen everything by now for what is needed for her to have closure and not look back. She’s done with Dale for good,” the source claimed, backing up a previous source who told Page Six on Sept. 27 that this breakup would be the couple’s last. “This past week has proven to her that he’s not someone who full-heartedly cares about her. He’s putting on an act for the public because he’s all about himself and his public image.”

The timing of the split is heartbreaking: Crawley is navigating a messy, public breakup while her mom is in hospice care and Crawley herself is recovery from breast implant removal surgery. While the former Bachelorette is by her mom’s side in Sacramento, California, the insider described the model as “out and about with a smile on” around New York City and Los Angeles. “If he truly loved her, he would be by her side while she’s grieving,” the source added.

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

According to Moss’ rep, he reportedly tried to reconnect with Crawley, but wasn’t able to get in touch. “Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her, but his number was blocked which made it impossible to communicate with Clare,” the publicist claimed to Us Weekly. “It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare, it was on social media.”

To make matters even more complicated, sources have accused Moss of cheating on Crawley. On Sept. 30, Instagram gossip account @Deuxmoi posted a claim from an anonymous tipster who hinted Moss was involved with a Bachelor in Paradise cast member. Crawley tagged BIP’s Abigail Heringer in an Instagram post about her personal life just a few hours later, seemingly pointing a finger at her. (Heringer quickly untagged herself; Elite Daily reached out to her rep for comment on the rumored infidelity and didn’t hear back in time for publication.) One Us Weekly source claims the Heringer-Moss hookup really happened and that she was “under the impression that he and Clare weren’t serious,” while another source told the magazine the pair are just friends and “never kissed or had sex.”

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moss’ rep issued a statement to People on Oct. 4 to address the breakup and cheating rumors: "Dale has chosen not to speak publicly regarding all these reports because he wants to give Clare and her family the respect they need during this difficult time. Dale knows what it is like to watch a mother's health deteriorate over time, and how devastating that is. He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone's privacy during this time. He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers."

Even so, the Us Weekly source from the Oct. 4 report claims Crawley is still struggling. “Clare’s not doing well — not just because of her mom or her own health, but because of the fact that she’s getting receipts after receipts about Dale. She just wants this to all go away and to grieve in peace.”

Hopefully, the rumor mill will die down soon.