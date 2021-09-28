It’s another sad day for Bachelor Nation. Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have reportedly broken up, per Page Six and E!. On Sept. 27, a source claimed to Page Six, “Dale and Clare have split again. This time it’s for good. It didn’t end well.” Neither have publicly addressed the reported breakup yet. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Crawley and Moss for comment on the potential split but didn’t hear back in time for publication.)

The first clue that something might be amiss came on Moss’ birthday. The model celebrated turning 33 on Sept. 24. Per Heavy.com, he re-posted several Instagram Stories from people sharing happy birthday messages. None of them came from Crawley. The next day, he posted an Instagram to thank people for the well wishes. He didn’t mention or tag the hairstylist in his post, and she didn’t like it or leave a comment.

Moss last appeared on Crawley’s Instagram on Sept. 10, when the former Bachelorette posted a photo of them attending the U.S. Open alongside Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes. Meanwhile, Page Six claims the model has been spotted without his fiancée at New York Fashion Week events and a Coldplay concert in New York, as well as the Dear Evan Hansen premiere in Los Angeles.

The couple’s relationship began with a whirlwind romance, but ultimately hit the rocks. They met in July 2020, when Crawley led (the first half of) The Bachelorette’s Season 16. Sparks flew immediately. As Crawley told Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 13, 2020, "It was one of those intangible, goosebumps all over the body [things]. Like, what just happened?"

Their instant connection was so powerful, Moss proposed to Crawley in August 2020 after just a few weeks of filming. In December, some fans even suspected the two were married after Crawley referred to Moss as “her husband” in Instagram Story. (She later claimed the flub was “a slip of the tongue.”)

But in January, they broke off their engagement. At the time, a source for E! News claimed Crawley wanted to spend more time in Sacramento with her mom, while Moss wanted to be in a bigger city to focus on his career. Despite that bump in the road, they were spotted together in February. In the months since, their relationship has appeared to be so smooth that Crawley wore her engagement ring again.

Whatever comes next for these two, we hope it involves plenty of happiness — together or apart.