In Bachelor Nation developments no one saw coming, Clare Crawley and Blake Monar are kind of an item now? Well, maybe not “an item,” per se. But the two featured heavily on each other’s Instagrams on Sunday, Jan. 9 — cozying up and braving black ice together. And while I’m all for this potential new romance (honestly, who isn’t rooting for Crawley to find love?!), I also have a whole lot of questions.

For background, Crawley previously dated Monar when he was a contestant on her season of The Bachelorette back in 2020. She left the season less just a few weeks in, after finding love and getting engaged to another contestant, Dale Moss. From there, Crawley and Moss had a pretty tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, eventually calling it quits (reportedly “for good this time”) in September 2021.

Monar, on the other hand, went on to appear on Bachelor In Paradise in 2021, shaking things up as soon as he arrived on the beach by placing Tia Booth at the center of a love triangle. Booth wound up giving her rose to James Bonsall instead, sending Monar packing at the end of week seven.

Fast-forward to January 2022: Are Monar and Crawley moving on from their past Bachelor heartbreaks... with each other?

Crawley shared a video montage on Instagram, showing the two of them bowling, shopping, and even playing with little ones in what appears to be Monar’s family home in Indiana. “Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!” she captioned the post. “Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed.”

Monar also ‘grammed about their weekend adventures, posting a Story on Sunday with his arms wrapped around Crawley. “How's walking on black ice with a grown man hanging on your back?" Monar wrote on video. "Better than gliding solo on the driveway and ending up under your car," Crawley replied, re-sharing the clip on her own Story.

How the two reconnected remains a mystery, but they’re hardly the first couple in Bachelor history to get together after the show. Most recently, another former Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, made headlines when she started dating John Hersey — a contestant she’d eliminated on the first night of her own season — after calling off her engagement with winner Blake Moynes. (Who, by the way, is not the same as Blake Monar, although they both appeared on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. So many Blakes, so little time!)

The rest of Bachelor Nation also appears to be loving this potential connection between Crawley and Monar, with past contestants like Renée Maynard commenting, “this is sooooo cuuuuuuuteeeeee!!!!!!” on Crawley’s post.

Agreed!