Sorry, Paradise, but the messiest Bachelor Nation drama always happens off-camera. On Sept. 27, Page Six reported that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss had parted ways for good; then, on Sept. 30, gossip blogger Deuxmoi shared an anonymous tip hinting that Moss had reportedly cheated on Crawley with an unnamed Bachelor in Paradise cast member. Hours later, Crawley addressed the drama with a very pointed Instagram post dedicated to “the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain.” She tagged Paradise’s Abigail Heringer, sparking even more speculation that Moss cheated — and now, fans think Heringer is subtly responding to the whole situation. Again, messy.

On Oct. 3, fellow Paradise cast member Noah Erb posted an Instagram story about all the “interesting stuff” he’d seen online. Erb and Heringer dated and (very tearily) broke up on the show, but they’re still close — and it looks like they’re choosing to laugh the drama off. “So, I just checked my phone and I saw some DMs and some spoiler accounts and a lot of interesting stuff swirling around. Hmm,” Erb says in his video, as someone off-screen (who sounds a lot like Heringer) starts giggling.

Only further supporting the idea that Heringer was in the vid, Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve tweeted a pic of the duo at a Tulsa, Oklahoma coffee shop the same weekend. Maybe this means they’re giving their relationship another shot, or maybe they’re just friends — either way, they don’t seem too affected by Crawley’s post.

Crawley and Moss fell for each other while filming The Bachelorette in July 2020, but they called it quits in January 2021. They were photographed together again just one month later, and since then, they seemed stronger than ever: In July 2021, Moss penned a sweet post in honor of their first anniversary. “When we first met I knew god’s hand was at work but I could have never imagined the journey he had in store for us,” he wrote. “Love you with all my heart.”

The details surrounding their reported September 2021 split are murky, as are the details surrounding Heringer’s rumored hookup with Moss. According to one Us Weekly source, Heringer was “under the impression that he and Clare weren’t serious,” and “hooked up” with him before leaving to film Paradise. Another insider, though, claimed Heringer and Moss are just friends, and “never kissed or had sex.” If only off-screen drama came with a “Women Tell All,” am I right?