Clare Crawley has been going through it lately, and The Bachelorette alum’s reported breakup with Dale Moss is only part of it. On Sept. 30, Crawley explained that she was prioritizing healing from her recent surgery and taking care of her mom (who was recently placed in hospice), so she would not be commenting on the breakup rumors. But that doesn’t mean that the rumored split isn’t taking its toll, as well. On Oct. 2, Clare Crawley’s Instagram Story about her reported Dale Moss breakup was all about healing and moving forward — and it’s not the first time she’s subtly commented on the situation.

In her IG caption on Sept. 30, Crawley wrote, “I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades.” As a reality TV star, she has plenty of experience with on-camera and off-camera relationships. Still, considering her latest (and most well-known) on-camera relationship was with Dale Moss, it’s not a stretch to say that this comment seems to be directed at him. And that’s only the start.

Taking to Instagram (where else?) on Oct. 2, Crawley shared exactly how she was “refilling [her] cup” amid the breakup rumors — by spending some quality time with her dog.

Instagram/@clarecrawley

Alongside a video of her walking her dog, Crawley wrote, “It takes alot [sic] to bring me to my knees... but damn this week has pushed me to that point. One thing I refuse to do though is stay down.” Instead, she is focusing on resilience. “I’ll be dammed [sic] if I let it all take me out, so amidst all this I’m taking steps even if the [sic] are small. I will feed myself the right food, drink some water, and handle it the best I know how.”

Crawely added a note of gratitude to the IG Story, “I want you to know the messages of support + love from my Insta fam haven’t gone unnoticed” with a white heart emoji.

Whether Crawley and Moss really are done “for good,” as a source claimed to Page Six on Sept. 27, is still unclear. But it looks like she is more than capable of handling pretty much anything life throws at her. Is there anything a dog walk can’t heal?