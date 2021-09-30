Clare Just Responded To The Dale Breakup Rumors With The Saddest IG

Clare Crawley isn’t giving away too much following reports of her second breakup from Dale Moss. On Sept. 30, Crawley took to Instagram to respond to the rumors she and her Bachelorette season winner are over for good.

Under a somber image of two holding hands, she wrote: “I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now… I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want. What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today. I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades.actions speak for themselves.”

In the image, she also tagged Bachelor alum Abigail Heringer.

Moss and Crawley met in July 2020 when she starred in the first half of Season 16 of The Bachelorette. She famously ended her season halfway through after feeling an instant connection with Moss, paving the way for Tayshia Adams to take over. They got engaged just weeks after meeting, in August 2020, but by January 2021, they had split.

At the time, Moss took to Instagram to announce the breakup, writing in a now-deleted post: "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.Please respect our privacy as we work through this together. - DM”

Crawley’s response came shortly after. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote, in a now-deleted post. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say I was genuinely invested with all of my heart.”

The two were photographed together just a month later, in February 2021, and have seemingly been going strong until now. They even attended the U.S. Open together in mid-September. Whatever happened between then and now to turn their relationship sour is a mystery, and based on Crawley’s Instagram post, it seems like it’ll remain one. Until they’re ready to open up, here’s hoping they’re able to remain friends.