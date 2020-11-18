Actor and heartthrob, Michael B. Jordan has made it a point to keep most of his relationship history a secret. In fact, Jordan’s relationship with Lori Harvey was his first public romance. (A moment of silence for their reported breakup.) For most of his career, Jordan has opted to keep his love life very private... although that never stopped dedicated fans from trying to figure out who he was seeing. Tl;DR: If you’re wondering who Jordan has dated, you’re definitely not alone.
Unfortunately, the answer to that question is, eh, complicated. Jordan has been linked to many other women over the years such as Catherine Paiz and Kiki Layne. Despite being photographed with plenty of romantic potential, he never made official statements on any of his rumored paramours. Of course, that all changed when he met model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey in November 2020.
The duo went public with their breakup, and Jordan even opened up about why he was OK with sharing this romance with the world. “When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021.
But alas, it looks like it was not to be. Sadly, the two are reportedly no longer a couple. As we mourn the loss of the power couple, there’s no time like the present to look back on Jordan’s relationship history. Here’s everyone he has been linked to over the years.
It seems Jordan isn't romancing anyone at the moment (or, at least, as far as fans know), but seeing as he is a former People’s Sexiest Man Alive, I imagine it's only a matter of time before the actor's relationship status changes... we just might not hear about it directly from him.