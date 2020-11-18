Actor and heartthrob, Michael B. Jordan has made it a point to keep most of his relationship history a secret. In fact, Jordan’s relationship with Lori Harvey was his first public romance. (A moment of silence for their reported breakup.) For most of his career, Jordan has opted to keep his love life very private... although that never stopped dedicated fans from trying to figure out who he was seeing. Tl;DR: If you’re wondering who Jordan has dated, you’re definitely not alone.

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is, eh, complicated. Jordan has been linked to many other women over the years such as Catherine Paiz and Kiki Layne. Despite being photographed with plenty of romantic potential, he never made official statements on any of his rumored paramours. Of course, that all changed when he met model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey in November 2020.

The duo went public with their breakup, and Jordan even opened up about why he was OK with sharing this romance with the world. “When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021.

But alas, it looks like it was not to be. Sadly, the two are reportedly no longer a couple. As we mourn the loss of the power couple, there’s no time like the present to look back on Jordan’s relationship history. Here’s everyone he has been linked to over the years.

January 2014: Catherine Paiz Tara Ziemba/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January 2014, Jordan was reportedly spotted with a mystery woman on a beach in Miami, per Just Jared. That woman was later identified as YouTuber Catherine Paiz. Neither Jordan nor Paiz ever commented on their maybe-relationship, and dating rumors quickly fizzled out. By 2015, Paiz was in a relationship with her now-husband, Austin McBroom.

January 2019: Kiki Layne Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Five years after his maybe-date on the beach with Paiz, Jordan was reportedly seen getting close with fellow actor Kiki Layne at a Sundance Film Festival after-party in Park City in January 2019. "Michael and Kiki were super flirty all night," a source for People reportedly claimed. "He spent literally all night talking and focused on her." A source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the two "left together in the same car." However, just like with Paiz, neither actor ever confirmed or denied a potential romance, and nothing else was heard about the maybe-couple.

May 2019: Cindy Bruna SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2019, a few months after reportedly canoodling with Layne at a club, Jordan was reportedly spotted having dinner in New York City with Victoria's Secret model Cindy Bruna. According to The Shade Room, the dinner reportedly lasted over four hours, and it occurred just days after Jordan and Bruna were photographed together at a Met Gala after-party. Once again, neither party ever commented on the possible dinner date, and that was reportedly the last time the two were spotted together.

November 2021 - June 2022: Lori Harvey Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In November 2020, Jordan and model Lori Harvey were spotted by TMZ together in Atlanta. Soon after, romance rumors started swirling. The duo kept their lips sealed for months, but eventually . However, Jordan went public with their romance, sharing cute pics on his Instagram in January 2021. The couple seemed to be super in love. And in January 2022, Harvey’s father even hinted at a potential marriage during an interview on The Ellen Show. However, the couple reportedly broke up in June 2022. “[Lori] wasn’t ready to commit. She is very focused on her career. [She] realized that they weren’t on the same page [while they] were making plans for their future, a source told People. “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.” Neither of them follow each other on Instagram anymore — and Harvey scrubbed her feed of all signs of Jordan.

It seems Jordan isn't romancing anyone at the moment (or, at least, as far as fans know), but seeing as he is a former People’s Sexiest Man Alive, I imagine it's only a matter of time before the actor's relationship status changes... we just might not hear about it directly from him.