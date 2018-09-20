Kourtney’s Dating History Is Proof That Things Always Work Out

Although her siblings spent many of their formative years playing the field, Kourtney Kardashian is often perceived as someone who's kept her dating pool very limited. That's due in part to her past long-term relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three kids. And now, since Kardashian is happily and very publicly in love with Travis Barker, it’s easy to forget she ever dated anyone else. But rest assured, there were a few guys before Barker swooped in and took Kardashian off the market officially, and I've tracked down most of them. If you're curious about Kourtney Kardashian's dating history, then here's the scoop.

Kardashian first sparked dating rumors with Travis Barker in late January 2021 when they posted matching Instagram Stories featuring the view from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. Soon after, sources for People, Us Weekly, and E! News reportedly confirmed the budding relationship. After a few weeks of dating rumors, Kardashian finally went public with her new romance in an IG post, and their respective Instagram feeds have been taken over by PDA-filled bliss ever since. The fan-favorite couple got engaged on Oct. 17 and I can’t wait to see what comes next for them.

Here's the run-down on Kardashian's complete relationship history, both before and after her decade-long relationship with Disick.

Taryll Jackson

Did you know that Kardashian dated a member of the famous Jackson family? His name is Taryll Jackson and he's the son Tito Jackson, who was one-fifth of the legendary Jackson Five. Yup, Kardashian dated Michael Jackson's nephew. Though it's unclear how long they dated, Jackson's father confirmed the relationship was a good one. "Taryll dated Kourtney as little as maybe seven, eight years ago," he revealed during a 2016 interview with Vlad TV. (TBH, I think his timeline is a little off, but I'll let it slide.) According to Tito, the two dated for a few years and their families remain close.

However, it's possible Jackson was little bitter after their breakup. In November 2018, Kardashian took to her IG Stories to share a screengrab of the 2004 song "Stubborn (It's A Shame)" by 3T, which is Jackson's R&B trio with his two brothers. "Fun fact: this song was written about me. I'm serious," she captioned the pic. However, Jackson never confirmed whether or not the song was actually written about their split.

Joe Francis

Some of you may know Joe Francis as the man behind the Girls Gone Wild franchise. But Kardashian knows him as an old friend and ex-boyfriend. Kardashian and Francis reportedly dated in 2005 just before Kardashian met Disick, though it's unclear how long they dated or when they broke up.

Weirdly enough, it was actually Francis who introduced Kardashian and Disick at a house party in 2006. During a February 2014 interview with InTouch, Francis recalled the day Kardashian and Disick met. "I introduced Kourtney and Scott at my house in Mexico," Francis said. "Scott came as the guest as a friend of mine, and they met in my master bedroom." In March 2015, Kardashian posted a throwback to that fateful night on IG, writing, "#FBF The night I met @letthelordbewithyou 😍."

Scott Disick

Kardashian and Disick were an on-again, off-again couple for nearly a decade. The two started dating not long after meeting at Francis' party, and their romance lasted until July 2015, when they decided to part ways for good. Over the course of their relationship, Kardashian and Disick had welcomed three children together: Mason, who was born in 2006; Penelope, who was born in 2012; and Reign, who was born in 2014.

Since splitting, the two have remained amicable co-parents and good friends. They've even sparked reconciliation rumors several times, but the exes have never officially reunited... as far as fans know, anyway.

Younes Bendjima

In October 2016, Kardashian met her next beau, Younes Bendjima, though she didn't confirm their romance until nearly a year later. Apparently, she and the model met at a bar in Paris while she and her sister Kim were there for Fashion Week. "We walked into a bar, and Stephanie [Shepherd] was across from me and she kept going, 'This guy's cute, over here,'" Kardashian later recalled on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After meeting, the couple went on to date for nearly two years before they reportedly decided to call it quits in August 2018.

An insider for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Kardashian ended things. "There's little chance of Kourtney and Younes getting back together," the source reportedly claimed. "He'd have to grow up. There were a number of reasons it didn't work, but at the end of the day, the main reason was a maturity issue." Over a year later, there were rumors that the two had reconciled after Bendjima attended the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve Party in 2019, per People, though nothing was ever confirmed.

Travis Barker

Though they might have originally seemed random together, we now know that Kravis was totally meant to be. But it was a long road to get to this point. Kardashian and Barker were neighbors in Calabasas for years before getting together, and they were even rumored to be an item back in 2019 (though Barker denied it at the time). "Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," he assured People in March 2019.

Two and a half years later, this duo got engaged. Barker popped the question on Oct. 17. During an interview with Nylon in Sept. 2021, Barker explained their relationship, “I'm invincible when I'm with her.” With feelings like that, an engagement only made sense.

I don't know about y'all, but I'm excited to see what the future holds for these two lovebirds, and, in the meantime, I’ll be daydreaming about their future punk rock wedding.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect recent developments in Kardashian's dating history.