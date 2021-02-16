If you follow her closely on Instagram, you might have gotten the vibe that Kourtney Kardashian thinks she's "better off" without Scott Disick. How so? Allow me to explain. On Feb. 14, Miley Cyrus posted a series of screenshots of herself with dad Billy Ray Cyrus from their old Hannah Montana days. In the first image, Billy Ray tells his daughter, "You're better off without him." In the next shots, he continues, "If he's gonna choose her over you, he obviously has no taste." Miley captioned the post:

Daddy always has the best advice for an Achy Breaky Heart. 💔 Listen to @BillyRayCyrus and take your horse to the Old Town Road & leave his a** in the past! #FatherKnowsBest 💕

So, um, what does this have to do with Kourtney and Scott? Well, for starters, Kourtney liked the post. She also commented on the post with a heart emoji.

The timing of her like was a bit suspicious, considering Scott and his rumored girlfriend Amelia Hamlin became Instagram official that same day. Scott posted two photos of him and Amelia at what appeared to be a Valentine's Day dinner in Miami on his Stories. Amelia posted a Story featuring red roses, though she didn't tag Scott.

Now, obviously, Kourtney might have liked Miley's post because she agrees with Billy Ray's wisdom, or maybe even because she's a classic Hannah Montana fan. It's possible she never intended to throw shade in Scott's direction — especially since the two have been vocal about their commitment to co-parenting their three children in peace.

In fact, as of Nov. 23, sources reportedly told TMZ that "Kourtney has no issue with Scott's latest fling, 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, because it's not impacting his parenting."

Besides, Kourtney reportedly has a new fling of her own currently happening with punk rocker Travis Barker. And Scott is apparently here for it. "Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," a source reportedly told E! News on Jan. 25. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship."

So, regardless of why Kourtney liked that post, here's to exes supporting exes.