They've been America's very own real-life Ross and Rachel for some time now, but will Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ever hook up again? During a new teaser for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her sisters discussed the possibility. The topic came up because Kim had walked into the family's Malibu rental home one morning to find Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch.

"You guys, I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch," she revealed to sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. That said, the vibe didn't exactly seem romantic. "They were, like, separate," Kim conceded. "They weren't spooning on the couch or anything."

Buuuuuuuuut they still could have been farther apart if they wanted to be. "They weren't far away, though, They were close," Kim noted, later explaining they could have more comfortably slept on opposite ends of the couch.

Oh, also, they were hanging at the house just the two of them that night. So, no kids in the way to maybe cock block them. That said, when Kendall asked if they think Kourtney and Scott are "hooking up again," the sisters were skeptical. "I mean, Scott's single right now. If he fully moves on, like, has a baby, does that, she's going to freak out," Khloé said. "Like, what's the harm in trying? The worst that will happen is they're like, you know what? We don't vibe with this... but they're also too p*ssy to try."

Kim was a little more understanding of her sister's situation, saying, "I think they're afraid that they're going to mess up their good co-parenting."

To be fair, Kourtney and Scott do really pride themselves on their co-parenting skills. "I think other people just think if they were in that position, they couldn't do it. And I don't think a lot of other people are probably strong enough to do it," Scott told Kourtney of their co-parenting relationship in a video for Poosh. "And it's not like the easiest thing for us. But the fact that we've tried and we made it work, makes life that much better. I mean, I couldn't imagine raising three children with somebody that I couldn't speak to every day."

ICYMI: This conversation likely took place over the summer, shortly after Scott's split from Sofia Richie. They were both single and both their fans and their family were hoping for a possible rekindling of their romance. I have no real intel on whether or not they ever really did wind up hooking up but, as of now, it appears as though they've both moved on. Kourtney is currently rumored to be dating Travis Barker, while Scott has reportedly been linked to Amelia Hamlin.

Here's to hoping they're doing whatever works best for them!