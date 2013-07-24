Anyone Who Does These 10 Cute Things Is Probably Really Into You

Have you recently met a guy or girl and have been pondering whether or not they’re into you? Telling whether someone is actually into you is much easier than most people think. For instance, when a guy touches you a lot, there’s a good chance they’re feeling you. Sometimes people get carried away by their own personal feelings, and they later realize they wasted time on who doesn't actually like them back. A good way to tell if someone likes you is to analyze their behavior, as certain behaviors could be signs they’re crushing on you.

“Behavior gives it away all the time,” behavioral scientist Clarissa Silva previously told Elite Daily. “Increased adrenaline levels [are] what makes you start to sweat, your heart race, ‘butterflies in your stomach,’ and/or your mouth going dry whenever you are around the person.” Sounds about right, and if you’ve ever been in love, then you know you’ve felt the same type of way when you were around someone you liked.

One thing the body can’t lie about is the way that it feels (and if you’re wondering, “What does it mean when a guy gets hard around you?,” then that should answer your question). Even if your crush is playing hard to get, there are things that they can’t always control, and I’m here to reveal every single one of them. Here are some signs they may be falling for you.

They Can’t Stop Staring At You

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

It's very easy to tell if a guy or girl is into you just by watching their eyes. Unlike other body parts that we can control, our eyes are different. If someone is excited or has strong feelings about something, their pupils dilate. So, if you are talking to your crush and you see that their pupils are dilated, it's quite evident that they like you and are even turned on by you.

Silva knows all about this. “If you catch your crush looking at you more than you would expect them to, it could be a sign that they are falling for you,” she previously told Elite Daily. And there’s no better feeling in the world than having someone you like adore you back, so the next time you’re around your crush, pay attention to how they act around you. If someone you like makes eye contact often it tells you a lot. We often reveal far more than we desire through our eyes, so be sure to look for this next time when you see them.

They Seem Happier Around You

This may seem like obvious advice, but it's very often overlooked. The simple fact that your crush can’t hide their smile around you or be over excited around you tells you all that you need to know. Sometimes you might even catch them blushing around you, and that can be the key to knowing if they like you or not.

Dating expert Julie Spira said there are several behaviors that can reveal whether someone is happy to see you, including a hug, a touch of the hand, or an arm against the shoulder. These small gestures might not seem like they mean much, but they go a long way when you want to show your affection for someone else. “When someone is excited to see you, you’ll notice it with their body language, starting with a smile,” Spira previously told Elite Daily. And if you’re feeling the same way that they do, then it’s best to smile back and show them that you reciprocate those feelings.

They Take An Interest In Your Interests

Think about the activities you love and if you see your crush would be open to doing them with you. If they are, it's evident that they want to spend more time with you. For example, if he or she goes out of their way to watch your favorite movie with you, then you know where they stand, and if those private outings start to become more flirtatious and romantic then you know exactly how they feel.

When someone likes you, then “the time you spend together begins to evolve into different activities that seem ‘date’-like,” Silva previously explained. “They begin to want to see you more in general and make efforts to be around you.” In other words, it doesn't matter what your crush's feelings are toward your interests — they will do them with you just so they can be in your presence more often. How cute!

They Make Time For You During The Weekend

Because we all have busy lives, we view weekends as that part of the week when we can relax and do what we enjoy the most. So, if your crush doesn’t have feelings for you, then they’ll leave their weekends open for something else. But if they secretly adore you, then they’ll want to spend as much time as possible with you.

"If they choose to see you rather than spend time with their friends, you know things are going well," dating coach and expert James Preece previously told Elite Daily. "And if they’re willing to adjust their schedule to fit in time with you, then that's even better. That means they love being with you and feel the most comfortable when you are together." This often happens involuntarily, because when we like someone, we just want to be around them all the time. So, if your crush wants to spend their weekend with you, it's clear that you mean a lot to them.

They Find Excuses To Touch You

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Physical touch is a very popular love language, especially if someone is crushing hard. Did you just get a new pair of earrings? Well, someone who’s into you is probably going to want rub their fingers innocently by your ears as they check them out. Any person that likes you will want to touch you all the time, and not in a intrusive way, but more of a sensual one. And when a guy touches you a lot, it's usually pretty evident that he's really into you.

If you feel the same way, then go ahead and touch them back. Touching someone on the shoulder or back, grabbing their forearm when excited, or brushing your hand against their leg or knee are all great ways to express interest with touch without crossing any boundaries.

They Show Care & Concern For You

We're all concerned, at least to a degree about our friends and relatives but, when you've got someone (who’s not a family member) that's overly concerned about you, it can only mean one thing: They’re truly into you. If your crush asks you if you had lunch, offers you their coat when you're cold, wants to take you to the doctor even if it's a minor thing, it means that they care. Sometimes, they might even ask you a lot of questions about your life so they know what you like and don’t like. That way, they’ll know how to do things for you that will make you smile and avoid those small little pet peeves that will drive you up the wall.

If “they ask questions about you, your life, upbringing, [or] how you think and feel, [it’s] because they really want to get to know you,” dating coach Julia Bekker of The Hunting Maven previously told Elite Daily, and it makes a lot of sense. However, these things can be frustrating at times, because wanting to know everything about someone you like can sometimes be out of our control, especially if we’re overly concerned about them. We have it in our instincts to “take care of our partners,” and such instincts only kick in when someone’s really into you.

They Give You A Nickname

While it’s not a bad sign when guys call you by your first name and nothing else, nicknames are a fantastic, somewhat involuntary way for people to show their emotions. If your crush has a hard time expressing their feelings, then a nickname is an easy way to do it. Some people find a person they like and give them a nickname, and by doing this, they associate that nickname with a feeling (and usually a pleasurable one). It’s a very basic way for humans to show their emotions, and it’s basically adorable.

"Pet names can be a great way for couples to get closer because they are generally used in secret since most other people won't realize the reference of the pet name," psychologist Denise Limongello previously told Elite Daily, and the same counts for people who aren’t yet dating. Also, the more your crush calls you by that name, the more they want to feel that pleasurable feeling, which demonstrates just how head over heels they are for you.

They Surprise You With Gifts

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

This is probably one of the most obvious ones, but nevertheless important. If someone is sending you flowers at work, buying you gifts, taking you out all the time, then they’re into you without a doubt.

As Bekker previously told Elite Daily, if your crush “gets you flowers or something else that's thoughtful,” then that means they care about you. But it’s still good to note that people are not good at displaying emotions and often think that giving someone a gift is a good way to do it. So the next time you receive flowers, don’t think anything less of it. Cherish these early stages of the relationship, because that’s when your crush will really display their affection.

They Pay Attention To Your Needs

This is another one of those things that are completely involuntary when someone is crushing hard on you. A person who wants to be with you romantically will do everything in their power to impress you, and these kind acts of love become even more evident when you're in a group of their friends. If they give you special attention — more attention than their friends — then you've got them, because any person who does this is obviously cares.

“They’ll know your favorite foods, places, and things, then go out of [their] way to make sure you get them,” Bekker previously told Elite Daily. “They do this because they want you to feel happy and secure. It might not be grand gestures, but they’ll surprise you by dropping in little reminders every now and again."

They Tell Their Friends About You

We, as humans, talk about what's on our minds. And naturally, when you fall in love with a person, that person is always on your mind. As a direct result, all you talk about is that person. If your crush is head over heels for you, then chances are they will want you to meet their friends. "Their friends will know about you, and they will want to meet your friends as well,” Bekker previously explained. But if this does happen, then pay close attention to what your crush’s pals say, because that can be the deciding factor to know if someone is into you or not.

If you meet up with their friends, and they say things like, “We've heard so much about you,” or, “Oh, it's great to finally meet you,” and even when you start telling a story about you two and they say, “Ah, we know… our friend already told us,” then it's quite evident that your crush been talking about you. Also, if you're out with your crush’s friends and they pay attention to what you say, do, and how you feel, then you can know for sure that your crush already told them that they like you and wants them to be on their best behavior to impress you.

If these 10 signs sound familiar, then your crush is likely falling hard. Time to celebrate!

