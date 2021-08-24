Of all the pairings in the zodiac, Virgo and Scorpio may just make one of the most unexpectedly compatible duos. As the goodie-two-shoes and the baddie of the zodiac, respectively, you may not think that a Virgo man and Scorpio woman — or a Scorpio man and Virgo woman, or any other combination of the two, regardless of gender — would get along. However, Virgo-Scorpio compatibility is stronger than you might think. After all, both signs are known for their intellect, honesty, and loyalty, and there’s no one who enjoys fixating on details and engaging in a stimulating debate more than these two.

For Virgos, their attraction to Scorpios has a lot to do with their love of investigating. Mysterious Scorpios contain multitudes, and getting to know a Scorpio feels like a fun challenge for Virgos. “There’s so much to figure out and dissect,” Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, previously explained to Bustle. “It’s like a mystery that Virgo must solve.” And while Virgos don’t tend to be terribly in touch with their feelings, Scorpio may just be the one sign who can encourage them to explore. No other sign can dig up the emotions in Virgo better than Scorpio.

Hello Africa/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Scorpios really appreciate Virgos’ decisive nature. While they’re not nearly as talkative as Virgos, Scorpios will find a kindred soul in this sign, as they both want to endlessly analyze and delve into life’s mysteries. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan previously told Bustle, Scorpios have zero patience for wishy-washy folks. “Scorpios can be, shall we say, a bit obsessive sometimes, and appreciate this trait in a partner, too, hence, why they favor those who make bold moves,” she said. “Nothing turns them off more than tepid responses. They just don't do lukewarm."

Despite all their similarities, these two signs don’t see eye-to-eye on everything, and unfortunately, those differences can cause tension. A Virgo’s extremely rational approach to all things can irk a Scorpio, who thrives on gut feelings. Likewise, a Scorpio’s sensitivity may seem inexplicable to a hardheaded Virgo. “As an earth sign, Virgos are immensely practical and love to be of service to their partners,” Monahan explained. “Scorpios find this to be a bit too practical and will wonder where the intensity and romance is. Virgo's perfectionism can sometimes feel befuddled with Scorpio’s ways.”

electravk/E+/Getty Images

In order to make their love thrive, a Virgo and Scorpio must learn to accept their differences. A Virgo’s constant nitpicking and a Scorpio’s frequent tears may grate on the other sign’s patience, but if these two can find a way to respect each other’s needs, then they can make for a deeply intense pair who love challenging and pushing each other to grow.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Virgo man, Scorpio woman, Scorpio man, Virgo woman, or non-binary or gender non-conforming Virgo or Scorpio — together, these signs can make for a legendary duo.

Experts:

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer