Let me preface by saying that Libra and Virgo are far from the worst pairing in the zodiac. A relationship between a Virgo man and Libra woman — or a Libra man and Virgo woman, or any other combination of the two — isn’t necessarily destined for failure. But if you’re wondering, “Are Virgo and Libra compatible?,” the answer is... well, not exactly. Virgo-Libra compatibility is complicated for a few reasons, but ultimately, it comes down to the fact that these two signs don’t see eye to eye on some key issues, including their values and their approaches to life. And no, opposites don’t always attract.

Libras and Virgos do share some qualities in common. Both conversationally-gifted signs love to talk (sometimes too much), and when they get together, these two tend to admire each other’s intellect and desire for balance in all things. As astrologer Cindy Mckean previously told Bustle, “The constellation of Libra lies right next to Virgo, so to Virgo there's a sense of familiarity that they enjoy from their neighboring constellation.” However, the similarities pretty much end there, and for Libras and Virgos, it’s their many differences (and a distinct lack of trust) that drive a wedge between them.

Ruled by Venus, the goddess of love, Libras are total romantics. “The scales represent this air sign, so a romantic match is not so much an option as a requirement,” India Leigh, intuitive reader and astrologer, previously told Bustle. These lusty lovers are quick to fall and are looking to get swept off their feet, but unfortunately, they probably won’t find their Romeo or Juliet in a Virgo. Unlike Libras, who tend to be social butterflies, Virgos are reserved and reticent, and they like to ease into every situation rather than jumping in with two feet, as Libras are prone to do.

As astrologer Jacquelyn Son previously explained to Bustle, Virgos tend to be very cautious, so courting people is definitely not their thing. "They usually prefer to play it safe and don't like to make a move unless they're certain that you're into them," she said. And if and when these two do get together, a Libra’s freewheeling approach to life is almost certain to stress out a meticulous Virgo, while a Virgo’s careful planning and constant nitpicking will likely cause a idealistic Libra to feel totally bent out of shape. As a result, Libras will pull away, while Virgos will develop a sense of distrust.

Thanks to Libra’s easygoing attitude and desire to put everyone at ease, it’s easy to see how a Virgo could fall for a Libra. But with all their differences, you may wonder, “Why is Libra attracted to Virgo?” They may not agree on everything, but as lovers of aesthetic beauty, Libras do appreciate a Virgo’s attention to detail, and if they’re willing to put their differences aside, then these two can lead an orderly and extraordinarily refined life together. But unfortunately, those differences are sometimes too great to overcome.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Virgo man, Libra woman, Libra man, Virgo woman, or gender nonconforming Virgo or Libra — any combination of these signs isn’t doomed, but they also don’t make the most ideal pairing.

