Travis Said He & Kylie Have A “Natural” Parenting Vibe

As a couple, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might be on-again, off-again — but as co-parents to Stormi (and another baby on the way), they’re always on the same page. In a September 13 interview with CR Men’s Book, Scott opened up about his “natural” parenting style. “She’s so fire because she goes to sleep now,” he said. “We try to do a more natural vibe, like more self-discipline. Like, ‘OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine, are you going to stay up til eleven or are you going to go to sleep now?’ And it’s so cool [to hear her say], ‘I’m going to sleep, y’all!’”

Since Stormi’s birth in February 2018, both parents have both spoken at length about their love for their daughter and the highs and lows of parenting. In 2019, Scott told GQ Germany that Stormi was “like a battery,” in that she’s given him the kind of energy, passion, and excitement he’d been missing in the past. More recently, in an August 2020 GQ cover story, he emphasized the importance of teaching his daughter about the world around her. “As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age,” he said.

Jenner feels similarly. In 2020, she told Harper’s Bazaar that it’s crucial to be honest with Stormi — about the world and about fame — as she grows up in the spotlight. This means reminding her daughter “how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal,” and trying not to shield her eyes from paparazzi and photographers. It also means maintaining a “great relationship” with Scott.

“We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi,” Jenner said.

Scott and Jenner dated for two years before calling it quits in October 2019, but they’ve stayed on very close terms. They have since been photographed attending the same events, taking their daughter on vacation, and dressing up in matching Halloween costumes. On Sept. 8, after weeks of rumors, Jenner revealed in a sweet Instagram video that they were expecting their second child.

According to one Entertainment Tonight insider, the parents are reportedly keeping Stormi included throughout the pregnancy process, and even letting her help plan her future sibling’s nursery. From these two, really, I’d expect nothing less.