Kylie Appeared To Confirm She's Back With Travis In A Snuggly Father's Day Post

Kylie Jenner paid tribute to Travis Scott for Father’s Day with a seriously adorable Instagram picture that certainly fuels the recent rumors that the two are back together. Kylie Jenner’s Father Day 2021 Instagram for Travis Scott featured a photo of the on-again-off-again couple along with their daughter, Stormi. With plenty of rumors swirling lately about Jenner and Scott’s relationship status, the new photo appears to confirm the chatter that the pair may have reconciled.

On Sunday, June 20, Jenner shared a photo in which she looked like she was about to kiss Scott on a boat as he held their daughter, Stormi. Along with the snap, Jenner wrote, "Happy Father's day @travisscott. One day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you.” The message was very nice, but the intimate photo is what got fans talking, especially since they’ve been broken up for the past couple years but recent events have made it seem like they may be back in a relationship.

Jenner’s adorable Instagram pic comes after another public event that seemingly confirmed their relationship status: the family’s appearance at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City on June 15. Jenner, Scott, and Stormi and were a hit on the red carpet, and Jenner melted hearts when she shared a photo of the evening on Instagram, which showed Scott’s arms wrapped around her. But things heated up even more when Scott made a speech at the event and gave a shoutout to both his ladies, even referring to Jenner as his wife. "Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you,” he said.

This all came shortly after TMZ claimed Jenner and Scott were officially dating again in May. "Travis has been enjoying the bachelor lifestyle and all that comes with it... but he also wanted to get back with Kylie and be a strong family unit,” a source told TMZ at the time. The report also claimed that the couple “got back together but with a non-exclusive couple arrangement.”

Though the two haven’t made anything official yet, Jenner is certainly showing her appreciation for Scott on Father’s Day.