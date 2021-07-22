You Need To See Simone Biles' Adorable Birthday IG For Jonathan Owens

Even though Simone Biles is currently in Japan competing in the Summer 2021 Olympics, she did not forget about her boyfriend Jonathan Owens’ birthday. The four-time Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram on July 22 to give her beau a sweet shout-out, and in the post, she shared a bunch of cute photos of them together. Spoiler alert: After reading her heartwarming caption, I can tell you that Simone Biles' birthday Instagram for Jonathan Owens will surely warm your heart.

In the post, she wrote, “Here in Japan it is already my favorite person's birthday. HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3. I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate [with] you when I get home!” Biles also thanked the Houston Texans player for being her rock whenever she needed it. “Thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times, an ear to vent to, someone to share fun times with, and make the best of memories,” Biles shared. “Not sure how I got so lucky [and] what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho, hahaha. forever yours, S.”

The Houston Texans player even showed his appreciation by commenting, “Thank you so much, baby. I love you.” Awww, how cute!

Ever since they started dating in March 2020, Biles and Owens have shown each other tons of support in their careers. After Owens watched his girlfriend compete for the first time in June 2021, he took to IG to gush about her performance. “First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint,” he wrote. “It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ.” And last fall, Biles cheered on Owens at several of his football games, so the support definitely goes both ways.

As well as showing up for each other, the two lovebirds love showing each other off. The pair became Instagram official in August 2020, and they’ve posted plenty of adorable pic on IG together since then. In early March, Biles shared a pic of herself kissing her man in Belize, and later that month, she shared another photo of them having fun on one of their “casual date nights.”

I’m sure Owens can’t wait for his girlfriend to return home so they can celebrate his birthday in person.