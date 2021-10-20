Shanna Slammed The Press For Saying She Commented On Travis' Engagement

Kravis is engaged! But amid all of the excitement (and red roses and black heart emojis), a lot of people have been looking back to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s exes to see how they’re coping. And, well, the answer seemed to be a definitive not well. Though we haven’t heard from Scott Disick (yet), reports have indicated that he is “furious” about the announcement. But not everyone followed in Disick’s (silent) footsteps. Following the proposal, Barker’s ex, Shanna Moakler, spoke to her IG followers directly, and her Instagram about Kardashian and Barker’s engagement was rough.

For a little context, Moakler and Barker first met in 2002 and were married Oct. 30, 2004 in a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed wedding. They later divorced in Aug. 2006. But they were still very much in each other’s lives as co-parents to Atiana, 22, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

Things seemed to be pretty civil between Barker and Moakler until his relationship with Kardashian became official in January. Then came the public barbs and not-so-subtle Instagram Stories from Moakler. In May, she even told TMZ, “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of [Kourtney Kardashian], so yay for me." Yikes.

All things considered, it’s not an exaggeration to say that we were all waiting to see just how Moakler would react to the engagement. And she did not disappoint.

Following Kravis’ big announcement on Oct. 17, she posted an IG Story stating, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.” But when her followers (myself included) assumed she was referring to the engagement, she clarified things.

Taking to her IG Stories once more on Oct. 19, Moakler wrote (in all caps), “PSA I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period. So [thank you] to all my new found [sic] psychologists, family therapists, spiritual counselors, monsters, and desperate housewives... Your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted. Whatever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom.”

There you have it: Moakler was “closed for spiritual maintenance” for a reason completely separate from her ex-husband announcing his engagement to the woman she accused of “destroying her family.”

Whether you buy her defense or not, hopefully she makes peace with Barker and Kardashian for her family’s sake, if not her own. “Spiritual maintenance” can’t be easy while stressing out about your ex’s engagement.