Kravis is getting married! And although Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem completely over the moon about it (Kourtney literally posted Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon” on her IG Stories the next morning), there’s also been a lot of fan interest in people considerably less involved in the engagement, like Scott Disick’s ex, Amelia Gray Hamlin. And, BTW, she’s totally happy for them. The proof? Hamlin liked Kourtney and Travis’ engagement photo.

When Khloé Kardashian re-posted Kravis’ engagement photos (can someone give her the Supportive Sister of the Year Award?), fans noticed that Amelia was one of the likes — one of over three million. OK, so double-tapping a photo on IG isn’t exactly the same as sending a bouquet of congratulatory flowers, but still. The sentiment is (kind of) there.

ICYMI, Scott and Amelia broke up in Sept. 2021, around the same time that he sent that DM to Younes Bendjima — the one where he questioned whether or not Kourtney was “OK” after she posted some very steamy, PDA-filled vacation photos with Travis. So via Scott, Amelia has been connected to Kravis for some time now. It’s a tangled web — and it’s only getting more tangled.

Although Amelia is happy (at least enough for an IG like) for the newly engaged couple, Scott is reportedly feeling the opposite way. An insider told Us Weekly that Scott is “absolutely furious” about the proposal. “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the source explained. “Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”

Whether he thinks the engagement might not work out or is rooting for that outcome is unclear. But I’m hoping he keeps things civil — and at least convincingly fakes some happiness for Kravis.

But whatever happened between Scott and Amelia and Kourtney and Travis, an IG like is at least one step in the right direction. Although it’s unclear how much time Amelia will actually be spending with Kravis, especially now that her and Scott’s relationship is over, having a supportive presence in their lives (and their kids’ lives!) is so important — even if that support is virtual.