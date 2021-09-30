If your birthday is coming up, there’s no better way to celebrate than by doing all the things that make you happy — including, of course, having an orgasm. Start your big day with your all-time favorite breakfast, listen to your bad b*tch playlist in the shower, and don the outfit that makes you feel most confident before strutting out the door. When you’re ready for some sexy time — whether you’re with a partner or flying solo — indulge with one of these sex toys to buy yourself for your birthday. Consider it your gift to yourself!

Don’t be afraid to get the atmosphere just right. Set mood lighting, pour yourself a glass of wine or a hot cup of tea, and, if it’s your thing, rub your body in sensual oils, body butter, or try an arousal serum to make your body tingle. Then, get into it with one of these pleasure devices that’ll totally rock your world. And while you should prioritize yourself every day, no matter what, your birthday should be special! Give yourself permission to get into it again, and again, and again. If you’re playing with a partner, make sure they know how to make you feel exactly how you want to feel. You’re the star, today and every day. Happy birthday. Now go get yours.

A Butt Plug From B-vibe B-vibe Swirl Texture Plug Ardentley $100 See on Ardentley Not only does this butt plug look like mango soft serve, but it also vibrates.

A Clitoral Stimulator From Lora DiCarlo Baci by Lora DiCarlo enby. $160 See on enby. Who knew you could experience the sensation of being eaten out all on your own? Lora DiCarlo created this clitoral stimulator meant to simulate oral sex.

A Wand From Njoy Njoy Pure Wand Secret Pleasures Boutique $110 See on Secret Pleasures The way this Njoy Pure Wand stimulates the G-areas and prostate area is absolutely magical.

A Dildo From Unbound Gem Unbound $34 See on Unbound Nothing says luxury like a dildo fit for an ice princess. (Plus, it’s dishwasher safe!)

A Fleshlight From Lovehoney Fleshlight Turbo Thrust Blow Job Masturbator Lovehoney $74.99 See on Lovehoney Let this masturbation sleeve — which comes highly rated and recommended — do all the work for you.

A Rabbit Vibrator From We-Vibe We-Vibe NOVA 2.0 Organic Loven $149 See on Organic Loven If you're into double stimulation, We-Vibe's NOVA 2.0 is the toy for you.

A Textured Dildo From Naughty Sinsation Seaux ICY Naughty Sinsation $25 See on Naughty Sinsation This glass dildo from Naughty Sinsation looks like the icing on a birthday cake — the perfect gift to yourself on your special day.

A Vibrating Wand From House Of Bawdy Hype Jawn Massager House of Bawdy $60 See on House of Bawdy This wand from House of Bawdy is a win-win: You get a dope vibrator and a work of art.

A Confetti-Pattern, Suction Cup Dildo Birthday Suit- 8" Dildo with Suction Cup Sex On The Table $29.99 See on Sex On The Table Nothing says festive like rainbow sprinkles, right?

A Jeweled Butt Plug From Pleasures Boutique Rear Assets Jeweled Anal Plug Secret Pleasures Boutique $14.90 See on Secret Pleasures Think of this plug the same way you would a glam set of rings or luxe necklace — a luxurious treat!

A Pearl Penis Stroker From House Of Bawdy Pearl Stroker Beads House Of Bawdy $4 See on House of Bawdy Name a more iconic penis-stroker? I’ll wait.

Happy birthday to you. Here’s to many more (orgasms)!