Once you have a clearer picture of what gets you off and what changes you’d like your SO to make in bed, you’re ready to have the conversation. Now it's just all about your approach. If your partner is someone who will be more receptive to a gentle approach, Watson suggests telling your partner you have something you’d like to “figure out with them,” so they feel like they are part of the solution and more open to hearing what you have to say. Then, she suggests sharing “what your experience is, owning your own feelings and not blaming. Talk about what feels good with your partner.”

Inevitably, some partners may feel like they're letting you down, or they'll feel disappointed in themselves. In that case, Bennion says reminding them that, “It is very common for people to have a different experience with orgasm when they are with a partner versus experiencing orgasm solo.” It’s not a matter of failure, so much as just figuring out what to incorporate from your solo experiences into your partnered ones.

She also says, in some cases, it's better to just get directly to the point in order to combat some common sexual misconceptions. “So many are still operating under misinformation about sexuality, including a belief that orgasming with a partner is the ‘right’ way to orgasm and it ‘should’ be easy," she tells Elite Daily, adding "It could be a good idea to remind your partner that it's very common to have a different experience when someone is with a partner, and that you'd like to discover how to enjoy orgasming when you are together.” By letting your partner know that you realize it's a common problem, rather than a “them” problem, it can help soften the news that you’re not getting off, and help them realize it's an issue that can be solved with teamwork.