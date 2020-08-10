6 Super Creative Ways To Set A Sexy Mood At Home With Your Partner

If you're feeling like getting frisky with your partner, but are having a little trouble getting in the mood, setting the right atmosphere can sometimes make all the difference. Quarantine may mean that you and your SO are getting a quantity of time together, but that doesn't always translate into, ahem, quality time. If you're looking to change things up a bit, it's all about creating a vibe that puts you and your lover in the headspace for lovin'. Some of the ways to set a sexy mood at home are passive, like thinking about lighting or appealing to one another's sensual sides, while other ideas take a little more active participation but are still playful and fun to do.
Taking the time to focus on each other and the romantic aspect of your relationship is particularly important if you feel like it's fallen by the wayside during the quarantine. When you're together all the time, it's easy to fall into a routine. But these easy gestures and activities are great ways to reignite or maintain the passion that brought you together in the first place. If you feel like you want to set the mood tonight, give these creative tricks a try.