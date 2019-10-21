27 Questions To Ask Your Partner About Their Past That Reveal So Much

Maybe you and your partner have just started to get serious. Maybe you've been together for a decade. No matter how well you think you know your partner, you can never know every single memory they have from the time before you two met. That may be one of the coolest things about relationships — no matter how well you know their habits, preferences, and schedules, there are always new things to learn about your SO's life before you. Even if you feel you've covered everything, there may still be some questions to ask your partner about their past that will let you see your boo in a whole new light.
While you likely have some questions to ask about past relationships, your curiosity with a partner’s past shouldn’t end there. As licensed clinical psychotherapist Dr. LeslieBeth Wish previously told Elite Daily, "It is not at all unusual to wonder about your partner's previous romantic and sexual history. We all need reassurance that we are The One. But wonder is different from worry and anxiety." Asking fun questions about your partner’s life before you can even help calm some of that worry and anxiety, as long as you ask the right questions.
The Gottman Institute, a center that researches relationships, developed a tool called the Gottman Card Decks app, which offers more than 1,000 questions, statements, and ideas for improving and adding intimacy to your partnership. Many of those questions involve delving into your SO's past, and that makes sense — your partner's history can feel like an even bigger mystery than your future together. If you're looking to take a deep dive into your partner's previous relationships, memories, and experiences, then I've got some questions that will bring you and your lover closer than ever.
Your partner's past is a treasure trove of unexplored anecdotes and memories, and there's no time like the present to learn more about that past. Next time you two have dinner together, try asking some of these questions — you'll be amazed to see where the conversation will take you.