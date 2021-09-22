With the UK release of the BBC One documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, the world has the chance to see a whole new side of the late royal — a side his eight grandchildren appear to have known better than anyone. Perhaps the sweetest takeaway from the film is that the Duke of Edinburgh handmade his wedding gift for Princess Eugenie — a painting of a floral bouquet — which lives in his granddaughter’s home today, three years after her wedding and nearly six months after his death.

“It was so nice, it's now sitting in my house in London and I'm so proud of it, you know?" the Princess said of the painting, according to Hello!. In October 2018, Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in Windsor, at St. George's Chapel, in front of her family, including her grandfather. In February 2021, just two months before her grandfather’s death, Eugenie gave birth to a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, named in part after his great-grandfather.

According to Hello!, the BBC One documentary features cameos from all of the Duke’s children (Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward), plus all of his adult grandchildren (Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips).

The documentary began as part of Prince Philip’s 100th birthday celebrations, also according to Hello!. When he died unexpectedly on April 9, the project pivoted to a memorial celebration, featuring interviews with family members from before and after his death.

Prince Harry also shared memories of his grandfather in the documentary, saying he misses his grandfather’s "sense of humor." What he misses more, however, is the dynamic he shared with Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whom Prince Philip was married to for 73 years. "[I] miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there. I also know she will be OK without him."

The Duke of Sussex added, "The two of them together were just the most adorable. To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their [lives] to service — that is an incredible bond between two people."

It’s clear Prince Philip will be remembered by his grandchildren as a powerful force in their family — and perhaps, in the case of Princess Eugenie and her wedding present, an underrated artist as well.