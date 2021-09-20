Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.

In the short clip, Mahomes runs over to see Matthews on the sidelines where she’s waiting with her arms open. He gives her a hug and a quick kiss on the cheek before going back in for a kiss on the lips. Aw! Support from the sidelines has never looked so romantic.

Sure, it might not have been the longest makeout sesh, but it was seriously cute. And being adorable is nothing new for this couple. Going from high school sweethearts to fiancés to parents (with one Super Bowl win in between), this couple has seen it all together — and that’s just how they like it. On Sept. 2, 2020, Matthews took to IG to write about their engagement, which happened right after Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring. "On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” she wrote. Based on this video, it sounds like those words still hold true.

Fortunately, this couple has no problem keeping fans in the loop with their romance, whether it’s a game-time kiss or an in-stadium marriage proposal. I can only hope that they give us the same access to their wedding. As of right now, all we know is that it’s happening in 2022, which is, admittedly, not a lot to go on. But there’s still time to learn more.

In the meantime, we get to enjoy their sweet sideline moments. And, considering football season has only just begun, there’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to watching #chiefskingdom.