Are you, like me, jonesing to know when the heck Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are getting married? Based on the fact that you clicked on this article, I'm going to guess you are and, luckily for you, I come bearing great news. Matthews gave a pretty major update on her March 2 Instagram post. Alongside a few pictures of herself and Mahomes, she wrote:

It’s wedding planning time👰🏼‍♀️We have a date & place wahoooooo🥂 #2022

So, no. That caption doesn't provide their many fans with a ton of details. But here's what I'm thinking can definitely be taken away from what she said:

A wedding is in the works.

They're in the midst of planning.

A date has been picked.

A location has been picked.

It will be in 2022.

I guess now all there's left to do is sit back and wait for the wedding pictures to start pouring in.

ICYMI: Mahomes iconically proposed to Matthews just moments after receiving his Super Bowl ring back in 2020. Matthews shared the joyous news with her Instagram followers on Sept. 2, 2020 by posting a series of pictures from the proposal alongside this super sweet caption:

9.1.2020❤️On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕

For his part, Mahomes shared the news to his Instagram Story with maybe the best caption of all time:

On Sept. 29, 2020, Mahomes took to Instagram to announce that he and Matthews are expecting their first child together by sharing a picture of them holding a sonogram. In an Instagram announcement of her own, Matthews wrote alongside some more shots of her and Mahomes holding up a sonogram:

Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️

On Feb. 21, the high school sweethearts announced that their child had made its way into the world.

And now it looks like it's officially wedding planning time!