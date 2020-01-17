Nick & Priyanka's Relationship Timeline Is The Sweetest Whirlwind

If you think sliding into someone's DMs doesn't work, then think again. It worked for Nick Jonas, and it could work for you. Though a lot of people assume the youngest Jo Bro and his future wifey met for the first time at the 2017 Met Gala, they'd actually been chatting for months before that, thanks to Jonas' bold DM slide. A fake proposal and a super-awkward date also preceded their first red carpet appearance together. There's no doubt that their courtship was a whirlwind, but Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship timeline might surprise you, since it began way earlier than most people think.

Jonas is a man who knows what he wants, and from the very beginning, he was a sucker for the Quantico star. Though Chopra had her reservations at first, she quickly learned that "Old Man Jonas" (as she jokingly refers to him) was a better match than she'd initially believed. So it wasn't much of a surprise when Jonas presented his boo with that gorgeous cushion-cut Tiffany & Co. ring after just a few months of dating — when you know, you know! Here's the whole love story, and be warned: It may give you whiplash.

Jonas Slid Into Chopra's DMs In September 2016 Jonas and Chopra met thanks to their mutual friend, Graham Rogers, who co-starred with Jonas in 2015's Careful What You Wish For and acted alongside Chopra in Quantico. As he told Vogue in a December 2018 interview, Jonas was enamored with the TV star and sent a text to Rogers, saying, "Priyanka. Is. Wow." Then, with Rogers' encouragement, he worked up the courage to send Chopra a DM on Twitter. "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," he said. She responded that same day, giving him her phone number, and they began an epic text convo that went on for months.

They Met Face-To-Face At The Vanity Fair Oscars Party In February 2017 The two didn't have an IRL encounter until nearly six months after Jonas slid into Chopra's DMs. They finally came face-to-face at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party, where Jonas immediately fake-proposed to the actor. According to his December 2018 interview with Vogue, Jonas put down his drink, got on one knee, and said, "You're real. Where have you been all my life?" Unfortunately, Chopra only had five minutes to chat before she had to catch a flight to India, but that first in-person interaction with Jonas certainly left an impression on her.

They Had Their First Date In April 2017 Two months later, Jonas and Chopra arranged to meet at the Carlyle in New York City for drinks. Afterwards, they returned to Chopra's apartment so they could continue hanging out — though Chopra's mom, Madhu, also happened to be there. When the couple recounted this first date to Vogue, Chopra made sure to mention that — after hanging out for a few hours — Jonas said goodbye by giving her a pat on the back rather than a kiss. But, as Jonas explained, he wanted to be respectful, especially since Chopra's mom was watching Law & Order in the same apartment.

They Posed Together At The Met Gala In May 2017 Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A week after their first date, the two posed on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. They were also photographed together at Rihanna's after party at 1OAK, though Chopra later insisted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they were just friends. "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together, and it was fun," she explained. But Jonas definitely considered Chopra more than a friend. "I think she kind of knocked him off his feet," his brother Joe told Vogue. "He was just this little puppy dog."

They Reunited At The Next Met Gala In May 2018 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jonas and Chopra didn't see each other again until the following year's Met Gala, where they ran into each other on the red carpet. That's when things really started heating up. The two spent pretty much all of Memorial Day Weekend together. They attended a live performance of Beauty and the Beast, and the next day, they went to a Dodgers game. After that third date, Jonas called his mom and told her that he'd found the woman he wanted to marry.

They Met Each Other's Families In June 2018 SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images The first weekend in June 2018, Jonas brought Chopra as his plus-one to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and they attended a brunch with Jonas' family the next day. "It's a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding," a source told People. "He's dated a lot over the last couple years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!" A few weeks later, Jonas got the chance to meet Chopra's family. The duo traveled to Mumbai to have dinner with Chopra's mom and attend an engagement party together, and they later flew to Goa to meet other members of Chopra's family.

They Moved In Together And Jonas Proposed In July 2018 Ricky Vigil/GC Images/Getty Images After Chopra spent the Fourth of July with Jonas' family, E! News reported that the couple was potentially moving in together. "Nick has basically been living in Priyanka's New York City apartment with her and they spend a lot of time together," a source told the outlet. "They next step is him permanently moving in, and it has been a discussion." A week after the report of their maybe-cohabitation went public, Jonas proposed during a trip to Crete, Greece. Jonas waited until midnight had passed on Chopra's July 18 birthday to pop the question, not wanting the anniversary of their engagement to overshadow Chopra's birthday in years to come. "I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?" Jonas told Vogue. "No joke — she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence." Eventually, Jonas said, "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections." And apparently, she didn't.

They Announced Their Engagement In August 2018 The couple didn't announce their engagement until a month after the fact. On Aug. 18, they posted matching Instagram pics, with Jonas captioning his, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," and Chopra captioning her own pic, "Taken… With all my heart and soul…" The two also brought their families together for a traditional roka ceremony in India, which acts as an official confirmation of an upcoming marriage. Jonas' father, who's a pastor, said a prayer during the ceremony, while a Hindu priest led blessings. "It was such an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions," Chopra told Vogue.

They Got Married in December 2018 Less than four months after announcing their engagement (and soon after celebrating Thanksgiving together) Jonas and Chopra jetted off to India for their epic wedding celebration. The festivities began with a welcome dinner on Nov. 26, and later in the week, they celebrated with three traditional Hindu ceremonies, as well as a Christian ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The two spent New Year's in Switzerland with family and friends before finally getting some peace and quiet together in the Caribbean on their honeymoon. And since then, they've only seemed to fall more in love every day.

Breakup Rumors Swirled In November 2021 A simple change in social media sparked major breakup rumors in Nov. 2021. After Chopra dropped “Jonas” from her Instagram account, fans were instantly suspicious that there was trouble in paradise. But a few hours later, the couple shared some flirty comments on social media — assuring everyone that there was no hidden meaning in Chopra’s IG change. It wasn’t until Jan. 2022, however, that the couple addressed the rumors head-on. During a Vanity Fair interview, Chopra told the outlet, “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

They Announced The Birth Of Their First Child In January 2022 During Chopra’s VF interview, she teased that they were thinking about starting a family: “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” Turns out, she was playing her cards close to her vest. Only nine days later, on Jan. 22, the couple announced the arrival of their new baby on social media. “We are overjoyed that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the statement read. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this time as we focus on our family.”

Moral of the story: shoot your shot. You may just end up marrying the former Miss World. (You're an inspiration to everyone, Nick.)