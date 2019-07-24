40 Memes To Text Your Friends About Dating That Are #RelatableContent

Although living in the #Instagram #era may come with some downsides (I 100% choose my outfit based on whether my photo will be getting taken), having the power of the internet behind you can sometimes be a saving grace. Whether your photo album is full of Tinder bio screenshots or you and your pals love to tag one another in funny posts, these 40 memes about dating are the perfect thing to throw in your group chat.

Although dating can be very exciting, there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes. Cue: me scanning my old linguists textbook to unpack the difference between "yea" and "yeah." Whether you try on 90 outfits before a date or you're always thinking about what a text really meant, laughing with your friends about dating drama can be the perfect way to break any romance-related tension. Your friends love you and are totally there for you through all your relationship journeys, and although having a romantic partner can be a lovely source of support in your life, sometimes there's nothing like gabbing with a group of your besties.

Here are 40 memes about dating that will literally make you @ yourself (and probs making dating seem a little less #bleak).

01 Creep Alert There’s nothing wrong with doing your homework ahead of time, IMO.

02 You're* @ All your English major friends.

03 Shoot Your Shot You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, right?

04 Caught In A Lie Well, this awkward.

05 Taking The Next Step I just brought a few essentials. Hope you don’t mind.

06 Cheap Date That surge pricing can be brutal though.

07 Oops Name a more satisfying feeling. I dare you.

08 Beep, Beep Honestly, first dates are hard for everyone. Good for you for putting yourself out there!

09 Send Me A Sign Nice try, but it’s going to take more than that to stop me.

10 Temporary Solution It kind of works, right?

11 Trash Fire One person’s trash is another one’s treasure.

12 Real Talk It’s not you, it’s... OK, maybe it is you.

13 Unpaid Intern The accuracy of this actually hurts.

14 Which One? Wait, is this the person that Addy used to date, who you asked out at the pizza place? Or the guy from the party you met who works at Apple but doesn't have a cellphone and gave you his email?

15 I Do I'll see myself out.

16 Ring Ring I really do tell my parents about my friends' love lives. They live for the tea.

17 Prophecy Foretold Definitely not the worst fate.

18 Exclusively Texting We're almost dating. As in, I've almost convinced them to go on a date with me.

19 Go, Girl It's hard for some people!

20 Groundhog's Day Just another week in the life.

21 Almost Relationship Did we date? No. Am I utterly destroyed nevertheless? Yes.

22 New Message My move is deleting people's numbers and telling myself it's over, then literally restraining myself from texting back the second they text me.

23 Greetings Me pretending my friend didn't already show me everything this person has put on the internet.

24 Ghosted It was fun while it lasted.

25 The Real MVP Get yourself a friend with these valuable life skills.

26 Ummm... "Um, so I texted them and I think we're going to do something next week."

27 Thank U, Next They all taught me pain, TBH.

28 Dating App Deception No lies detected.

29 OMG If this happens to me, I quit dating.

30 I Want It It's like, I don't want you, but I want you to want me. You know?

31 Never Mind Love is an emotional rollercoaster, y’all.

32 Big Nope When you know, you know... especially if it’s a no.

33 Small Talk Now this is what I’m talking about.

34 Mixed Message Whenever someone calls me "dude" over text, I'm like, I'm done here.

35 What Do You Do Classic misunderstanding.

36 Not Looking For A Relationship It’s official. I’m confused.

37 Getting Serious When they drop that “us,” you know it’s real.

38 Meeting The Friends If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends.

39 Next Trick Ta-Da!

40 To All The Boys How else am I supposed to overanalyze every text?

Don't get me wrong, sometimes dating is cute and fun, but other times, dating makes me want to pull a Jane Goodall and go live with chimpanzees. Of course, laughing with your friends can be the best remedy. If you've just been on a terrible date or if you're getting tired "putting yourself out there," sometimes a meme can say everything you mean.