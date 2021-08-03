Madelyn Cline's Zodiac Sign Means She Craves Space In Relationships

She may not actually be the queen of the Kooks in real life, but Madelyn Cline still has plenty of common with Outer Banks’ Sarah Cameron. She and her on-screen character are both feisty, fearless, and always down for adventure, and that’s not a big surprise, considering Madelyn Cline’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Cline was born on Dec. 21, making her one of the most free-spirited and spontaneous signs of the zodiac. For Sags, dating is usually more of a fun diversion than a priority, and though Cline seems seriously committed Chase Stokes (her boyfriend and fellow Outer Banks star), she def seems like your typical Sagittarius partner.

Rather than sticking to a plan, Sags prefer to follow their whims, which is why serious relationships can be challenging for them. When asked about her journey to stardom by Schön! in May 2020, Cline said, "I ended up dropping out [of college], packing my car up, and leaving for L.A. It was one of those moments where it felt like there was absolutely no going back. It was terrifying and also the most exciting." For those born under this fire sign, life is an endless adventure, and as long as they can find a partner who can keep up with their antics, then they’re happy to bring them along for the journey.

As well as being totally autonomous, Sagittarians are known for being the life of the party. Sags do what they want when they want, and like her fellow archers, Cline doesn’t seem to let inhibitions hold her back. While chatting with Vogue Australia in May 2020, Cline told the story of how she broke the ice when she first met fellow Outer Banks cast member Austin North. "...I just farted in front of him," she said. But while they love to make people laugh, their carelessness can get them into trouble at times. As Cline confessed to Vogue UK in May 2020, "I'm not great with my phone. I can put it somewhere and forget about it for a few hours." V on-brand.

They may be a bit scatterbrained, but these happy-go-lucky folks always see the best in others, and there’s nothing they love more than presenting their best selves to the world. According to Cline, her desire to make a difference is what fuels her. “Whatever I want to do, I want to make a difference,” she told V in May 2020. “Whether it be to five people or five thousand people, I want to try and make a difference. Whether that be starting conversations about environmental conservation or taking part in being a voice for people who don’t have a voice, I just want to help people however I can.” Spoken like a true Sag queen.

Energetic and eternally optimistic, Sagittarians may need space in their relationships, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a partner who makes you laugh harder or dream bigger than an archer.