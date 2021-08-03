Let's Discuss That Super-Scary Moment With Sarah On Outer Banks Season 2

Poor Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) has truly seen it all. Her villainous dad Ward (Charles Esten) framed her boyfriend John B (Chase Stokes) for murder, stole the treasure she and her friends spent a whole season finding, and somehow expected her to go along with the family business. Things got even more intense in Season 2, as Sarah’s life was threatened once again. But did Sarah actually die in Outer Banks Season 2? It’s complicated.

Warning: Spoilers for Outer Banks Season 2 follow. Season 2 picked up right where the show left off, with Sarah and John B headed to the Bahamas in hopes of recovering their stolen gold. Although the couple found $400 million in gold, things took a turn for the worse when Sarah’s brother Rafe (Drew Stakey) accidentally shot her in the side during an escape attempt.

Since John B and Sarah were fugitives by this point, taking her to the hospital wasn’t an option. Instead, he went to his new friend Terrance’s (Terence Rosemore) favorite doctor, who isn’t actually a doctor at all (although he supposedly discovered the cure for arthritis). The guy charged John B $4,000 to sew up her wound in his kitchen, only for Sarah to go into cardiac arrest hours later.

She technically did die, because her heart stops. Although the not-doctor insisted that Sarah has lost too much blood, John B was able to bring her back by performing CPR and screaming that he loves her. It’s not the most realistic solution in the world, but who says a show about treasure hunting and teen fugitives needs to be realistic?!

Unfortunately, that wasn’t Sarah’s only brush with death in Season 2. During the finale, her family kidnapped her and set sail for Guadalupe, carrying a precious stolen relic known as the Cross of Santo Domingo. After realizing his daughter would never be on his side and might even turn the Kooks over to the authorities, Ward attempted to strangle Sarah in a particularly chilling moment. She was able to escape with John B and their friends, leaving Ward more determined than ever to bring the Pogues down. Can someone please give this girl a vacation or something?!

Outer Banks Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.