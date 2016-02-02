21 Valentine's Day Quotes To Remind You To Love Yourself

Sometimes the sea of hearts, dozens of roses, red balloons, and timeline full of candlelit dinners of Valentine’s Day can feel a tad suffocating, especially if you’re spending the day single. There’s a lot of pressure to be cuffed come February 14, and if you’re the only single person among your friends, it can feel like a major bummer. In reality though, Valentine’s Day isn’t just about couples — it’s about love, in general, and that includes loving yourself. Sure, the big lover’s holiday is filled to the brim with romantic cards and quotes about relationships, but there are plenty of self-love quotes for Valentine’s Day to keep in mind, too.

Of course, there are so many fun ways to spend Valentine’s Day when you're single, such as a night spent with your friends, some wine, and a cheesy romcom (lonely hearts club, anybody?) or going to a love-themed dance party. Offshoots of the holiday, including Galentine’s Day, are great ways to celebrate all the love in your life. Romantic love is great, but it’s by no means the only source of love out there.

Valentine's Day isn’t just about receiving a bouquet of roses from someone else. It’s simply about love, which very much includes self-love. In case you need a reminder to love yourself, Valentine's Day quotes all about appreciating who you are and treating yourself as a priority are a must. Here are 21 Valentine’s Day quotes for yourself and no one else.

Shutterstock

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — Eleanor Roosevelt “If there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.” — Beyoncé “To love oneself is the beginning of a life-long romance.” ― Oscar Wilde “I’m the only one of me. Baby, that’s the fun of me.” — Taylor Swift, “ME!” “You’re always with yourself, so you might as well enjoy the company.” — Diane von Furstenberg “I do my hair toss, check my nails. Baby, how you feelin'? Feeling good as hell.” — Lizzo, “Good as Hell” “I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art.” — Madonna “'Cause I already got a good thing with me. Yeah, I already got everything I need.” — Kehlani, “Good Thing” “Every one of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.” — Diana, Princess of Wales “How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you.” — Rupi Kaur “You are enough just as you are.” — Meghan Markle “Beauty is when you can appreciate yourself. When you love yourself, that’s when you’re most beautiful.” — Zoë Kravitz “Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing that we’ll ever do.” —Brené Brown “Yeah, I'm my own soulmate, no, I'm never lonely, I know I'm a queen but I don't need no crown.” — Lizzo, “Soulmate” “Why are you trying so hard to fit in when you were born to stand out?” — What A Girl Wants “I woke up like this. Flawless.” — Beyoncé, “***Flawless” “Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” — Lucille Ball “Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical.” — Sophia Loren “Be bold, be brave enough to be your true self.” — Queen Latifah “Gonna love myself, no, I don’t need anybody else.” — Hailee Steinfeld, “Love Myself” “You’ve shown me I have reasons I should love myself.” — BTS “Answer: Love Myself”