It might be easy to assume that celebrities have little trouble when it comes to self-love. After all, they're glamorous, famous, and surrounded by adoring fans. However, for all positivity that comes their way, being in the spotlight creates its own challenges. For example, when they slip up, the whole world's there to see and comment on it to a degree that most of us will hopefully never have to experience. And that's not even taking into account the regular trolls and haters out there. This is why celebrity quotes about self-love can be so impactful and inspiring. After all, they're coming from people who've very likely had to go on a bit of a journey to reach that place — or who are working on it every day, under the watchful scrutiny of, you know, the whole world.

From overcoming body shaming to learning to accept love or lifting yourself up when times get hard, these celebs have been there and seen that and have worked hard to overcome both internal negativity and self-sabotage. That doesn't mean they don't have moments of doubt and vulnerability. They're only human, after all. It's just that they've found ways to fight through those unhelpful thoughts and find acceptance on the other side. So, when you're feeling down, these quotes might just be the boost you need to remember how amazing and worthy of self-love you are, too.

Beyonce says you’re the boss of you. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images “Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are.” — Beyoncé to Marie Claire

Meghan Rapinoe loves herself exactly for who she is. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images “I was made exactly the way I was meant to be made in who I am and my personality and the way I was born.” — Meghan Rapinoe to Vice

Jameela Jamil is her own bestie. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images “Treat yourself like you’d treat your best friend … Be your own best friend." — Jameela Jamil in a speech to Ohio State students

Lady Gaga's glad she was born this way. Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Do not allow people to dim your shine because they are blinded. Tell them to put on some sunglasses, ’cause we were born this way!” — Lady Gaga to The Dallas Morning News

Adele surrounds herself with positivity. Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images “I have insecurities of course, but I don’t hang out with anyone who points them out to me.” — Adele to Vogue

Emma Stone is gentle with herself. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I remind myself to be kind to myself, and as slightly ridiculous as it may sound, to treat myself in the same gentle way I’d want to treat a daughter of mine. It really helps.” — Emma Stone to Seventeen

Vanessa Hudgens prioritizes self-love. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "You have to be able to love yourself because that’s when things fall into place." — Vanessa Hudgens to Collider

Kate Winslet isn’t worried about perfection. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images “Nobody is perfect. I just don’t believe in perfection. But I do believe in saying, ‘This is who I am and look at me not being perfect!’ I’m proud of that.” — Kate Winslet to The Daily Mail (via People)

Emma Watson's proud of her individuality. Matt Winkelmeyer/BAFTA LA/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “If we stop defining each other by what we are not and start defining ourselves by what we are, we can all be freer.” — Emma Watson to the United Nations (via Mashable)

Meghan Markle treats herself like a friend. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “If we treated ourselves as well as we treated our best friend, can you imagine?” — Meghan Markle to CityTV

Cara Delevigne keeps it weird. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images “When I say ‘embrace your weirdness’, it means embrace the things you don’t like about yourself. For a time, to me, that was almost everything. But I’ve learned to embrace all the things I find about myself, if they’re good and even if they’re bad. After all, I fall in love with someone because of their flaws. And I’ve learned to love myself because of my flaws, too.” — Cara Delevingne to Elle

Diane Von Furstenberg's happy with her party of one. Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “You’re always with yourself, so you might as well enjoy the company.” — Diane Von Furstenberg in The Woman I Wanted To Be

Rebel Wilson’s uniqueness is what makes her special. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images “Being unique and different was a really good thing. When I walked into my agent’s office for the first time, they looked at me and said, ‘Wow, we have nobody on our books like you.’ And they signed me on my second day here.” — Rebel Wilson to Cosmopolitan

Michelle Obama embraces every side of herself. 52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I like me. I like my story and all the bumps and bruises. That’s what makes me uniquely me.” — Michelle Obama to Elle

Anne Hathaway doesn't worry about pleasing other people. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images “If you’re not someone who has a natural and effortless love for yourself, it’s hard to let go of your desire to please other people, and that’s really not an ingredient for a happy life.” — Anne Hathaway to The New York Times Magazine

Kerry Washington says self-care is self-love. Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images “Sometimes, when we’re feeling challenged in life, we feel a pull to isolate, and for me part of the joy of being a wife, a mother and in a cast of friends is allowing myself to be in spaces of love. So being open to that love. Then, for me, self-love is like, ‘Am I sleeping enough? Eating well?’ Not: ‘Am I eating well to be able to fit into my skinny jeans?’ But: ‘Am I eating well to be healthy and strong?’ And to acknowledge the good, because there is always a lot of good.” — Kerry Washington to Glamour

Pink focuses on being the best version of herself. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “You may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest or the tallest or the funniest or the most talented or whatever you tell yourself that you’re not—if you’re stubborn and if you don’t give up and you work really hard—no one else can ever be you.” — Pink during her Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance speech

Laverne Cox discovered her true beauty lies in being herself. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “It took me years to internalize that someone could look at me and tell that I am transgender. That is not only OK, that is beautiful. Trans is beautiful. All the things that make me uniquely and beautifully trans, my big hands, my big feet, my wide shoulders, my deep voice, are beautiful.” — Laverne Cox to Page Six

Solange says self-love helps you love others, too. Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images “When you take care of yourself, you’re a better person for others. When you feel good about yourself, you treat others better.” — Solange to The Fader

Demi Lovato is all about affirmations in the mirror. Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images “It helps to even look in the mirror—and it sounds so cheesy—but if you just look in the mirror and say, ‘You are beautiful,’ and ‘You are worthy,’ those things really help you.” — Demi Lovato to PopCrush

Taylor Swift says self-love starts with forgiveness. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I’ve come to a realization that I need to be able to forgive myself for making the wrong choice, trusting the wrong person, or figuratively falling on my face in front of everyone. Step into the daylight and let it go.” — Taylor Swift to Elle

Lizzo says self-love starts with learning you don't have to change for others. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I take self-love very seriously. And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television…by lack of representation. My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people. But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?” — Lizzo to Elle

Dolly Parton knows her worth. Jim Dyson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I am sure of myself as a person. I am sure of my talent. I’m sure of my love for life and that sort of thing. I am very content, I like the kind of person that I am.” — Dolly Parton to ABC News

Jennifer Lopez lets the haters motivate her. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I always joke about letting the haters motivate you. Everybody has that in their life, people who doubt them or make them feel less than they are. It just takes faith and belief in yourself, and you’ve got to dig deep into that. That has to come from you—nobody’s going to give you that.” — Jennifer Lopez to Marie Claire UK

Serena Williams loves her body. So, shush. Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I love my body, and I would never change anything about it," she says. "I'm not asking you to like my body. I'm just asking you to let me be me. Because I'm going to influence a girl who does look like me, and I want her to feel good about herself." — Serena Williams to Self magazine