35 Inspirational Celeb Quotes You Need To Use As Instagram Captions ASAP

It’s safe to say celebrities live life a little differently than the rest of us. Life in the public eye comes with a lot of lessons learned, and for all their public blunders, hard-earned accolades, or social media faux pas, celebs have a lot of wisdom under their belt. It makes sense fans often turn to celebrities for wisdom, wit, and inspiration. Sometimes, when people are at a loss for words, quotes from other people are the best way so embrace how they feel. That's why I've rounded up 35 inspirational celebrity quotes for Instagram captions that'll have you covered no matter what you’re going through.

Whether you're posting a selfie that makes you feel good from the inside out or you have an accomplishment to share but don't want to sound cocky, celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and more have quotes you can pair with your latest pic.

It could be something meaningful a celeb shared about a cause near and dear to their heart, a motivational quote they said during an interview, or simply a mantra they live by, but words can live on in people's memories for years. So, the next time you're looking for the perfect quote to accompany one of your Instagram photos, reference this list below. The best part of these captions is that you'll likely spread the inspiration to all your followers, as well, and that's something that can't be beat.

1. “I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body.” — Demi Lovato’s Instagram

2. “To be a sensitive person that cares a lot, that takes things in a deep way, is actually part of what makes you amazing and is one of the greatest gifts of life.” — Emma Stone via the Child Mind Institute video series

3. "The greater your capacity to love, the greater your capacity to feel the pain." — Jennifer Aniston to Oprah Magazine

4. "I think you have different soulmates throughout your life, that your soul needs different things at different times." — Kim Kardashian to British Cosmopolitan

5. “For me, life is about experience and being a good person.” — Chris Hemsworth to Entertainment Tonight

6. "Making food is a wonderful way to spend Friday night." — Chrissy Teigen to Vogue

7. “I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don’t feel like I owe anybody anything.” — Justin Bieber to Billboard

8. "To love your neighbors means being curious about their lives. Genuinely wanting the best for them. Investing in their success." — John Legend’s 2021 commencement speech for Duke University

9. “I learned a lot in my life by paying attention and listening to how people around me worked.” — Kris Jenner to Huffington Post

10. “Being realistic is the most commonly traveled road to mediocrity.” — Will Smith to Medium

11. “Take time to be creative.” - DJ Khaled to Forbes

12. “Every once in a while I have to remind myself to breathe and take in the view.” - Taylor Swift via her diary series for Lover

13. "You have to wake up every day and say, ‘There’s no reason today can’t be the best day of my life.” — Blake Lively to Allure

14. "If you have the opportunity to play this game called life, you have to appreciate every moment.” — Kanye West’s 2005 Grammy Awards Speech

15. “You can’t have innovation without creation.” — Justin Timberlake’s 2015 iHeartRadio Awards Speech

16. “Stay hungry, stay foolish.” — Steve Jobs’ 2005 Stanford commencement speech

17. "People take things at face value on social media. Earnestness is the assumption." — Mindy Kaling to Fast Company

18. “Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.” – from Oprah, In Her Own Words

19. “Who I am, and the essence of me, and the things that I choose to do as a grown-ass woman, can inspire you to do the same.” — Lizzo’s Instagram

20. “You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get.” – Michael Phelps to CNN

21. “Focus on Making Yourself Happy.” — Khloe Kardashian via Twitter

22. "You learn from everything that happens, good or bad." — Britney Spears to Pop Justice

23. "One of the lessons that I grew up with was to always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals.” — Michelle Obama to Marie Claire

24. “When you have a voice, you use it, if you can.” — Russell Simmons to Al Jazeera

25. "If I can make little steps, and people can see me taking my life back, it will inspire them." — FKA Twigs to Elle

26. "It's very easy to get caught up in being busy and doing what you do, but being who you are is a whole different thing.” — Rita Wilson to USA Today

27. “I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky.” — Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram

28. "I will put my armor back on and walk taller tomorrow." — Amanda Kloots’s Instagram

29. “Be your authentic selves and celebrate your individuality.” — JoJo Siwa’s Instagram

30. “What makes you an adult, I think, is being OK with who you’ve been before." — Miley Cyrus to Billboard

31. “We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.” — Beyonce to Elle

32. “I don't need anyone to validate my happiness." — Paris Hilton to Harper’s Bazaar

33. “We have a responsibility to be ourselves and to be authentic.” — Halsey to MYXclusive

34. “When you surround yourself with good people, good things happen to you.” — Meghan Trainor to Shape

35. “I’m not afraid of who I used to be.” — Miley Cyrus to NPR