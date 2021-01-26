Here's The Best Valentine's Day Date For Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you're single or in a relationship, there is no wrong way to spend Valentine's Day. Yes, Feb. 14 is typically associated with flowers, chocolates, and a fancy restaurant, but it's possible that just isn't your idea of a good time. And there’s nothing wrong with that! On a holiday all about love, you shouldn’t shy away from honoring your wishes. (Self-love is love, after all!) So if you’re struggling to figure out how to celebrate, dig a little deeper and take a peak at your astrological chart. Choosing how to spend Valentine's Day, based on your zodiac sign, might sound a little out there, but it actually makes a lot of sense.

Dates are not a one-size-fits-all situation, and there’s a good chance that what appeals to you may depend on your zodiac sign. For example, a fire sign’s dream date might not be as exciting for a water sign, and vice versa. The same goes for Earth and air signs, BTW. This only makes sense though, doesn't it? If your astrological chart affects your personality, why wouldn’t it shape your romantic expectations, too?

Without further ado, here is the ideal way to spend your V-Day this year, depending on your zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Take A Yoga Class SolStock/E+/Getty Images Aries are always up for a challenge, and whether they're new to yoga or a yogi master, they'll likely appreciate the chance to roll out their mat and work on new poses. Plus, there are tons of free yoga classes available to stream online, both for solo practicers and for those taking a class with a partner. FYI, partner poses can get pretty intimate, so an Aries looking to turn up the heat can always opt to do a class sans clothing. Namaste!

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Fake A Hotel Stay You don't need to actually stay at a hotel to get turndown service (though there’s nothing wrong with that, either!). Taureans are all about luxury, but that doesn’t mean they need a $$ date night to be happy. They can experience five-star hospitality at home by clearing the clutter out of the bedroom, slipping into a bathrobe, and chilling a bottle of Champagne in an ice bucket. Whether they're spending the evening solo or with their boo, Taureans will love watching TV in bed and ordering "room service." Don't forget to leave mini chocolates on the pillows to complete the effect.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): Watch A Comedy Show No one appreciates quick wit quite like a Gemini, and there's a good chance they'll prefer to spend V-Day watching stand-up acts rather than sappy rom-coms. Check your local comedy club for fun events. Or if you’d rather stay in, pop some popcorn and check out all the comedy specials available to stream on Netflix where Gems are sure to find something that will tickle their funny bone. IMO, a really great belly laugh feels just as good (if not better) than a really great orgasm.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Cook A Gourmet Dinner For Cancers, nothing (nothing!) beats the comfort and coziness of a night spent getting creative in the kitchen. These domestic folks love the feeling of creating a home-cooked meal from scratch, and cooking a gourmet dinner is the perfect way for them to make the most of the romantic holiday. Find a fancy recipe made for either one or two and make sure to gather all of the ingredients ahead of time. Pro tip: a meal kit delivery service can make the process even easier. Then, all you have left to do is bond over a plate of delicious food. If things get a little ~intimate~ after that, you can always save the dishes for the next morning.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Stage A Photoshoot filadendron/E+/Getty Images Leos are always in need of fresh Instagram content, so why not spend an evening staging a photoshoot? A successful at-home photoshoot isn’t high-maintenance, either. It requires little more than optimizing the lighting, picking out a few incredible outfits, and snapping some shots, either with the help of a partner or a strategically-placed tripod. Leos can even do a boudoir shoot if they aren't feeling shy (but then again, Leos don't know the meaning of the word "shy").

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Have A Spa Day Virgos could always use an opportunity to chill out, and there's no better day to show themselves some love than on Valentine's Day. If you want to make this day extra special, check appointment availability at your local spa. Bonus points if you get a couple’s massage. If you’d rather enjoy a relaxing spa day at home, simply play some mellow music, light a few candles, and indulge in a few luxurious at-home spa treatments. You can't go wrong with a face mask and a bubble bath (whether it's a bath for one or for two).

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Watch A Raunchy Movie Libras tend to respond best to visuals, so those born under this sign are likely to enjoy a night spent having a sexy movie marathon. Because Libras are romantics, an erotic romance is probably right up their alley, though they'd likely be just as happy to spend an evening watching straight-up porn. One gentle reminder: As Libras care deeply about equality and justice, opt for ethical porn.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Masturbate Sensual Scorpios love getting their rocks off, so why not spend V-Day with some solo play or mutual masturbation? Whether that self-lovin' involves vibrators, visual stimulation, or just good old-fashioned handiwork (LOL), Scorpios deserve a day dedicated to reaching climax as many times as possible. And if they can't be with their partner on Feb. 14, Scorpios can always get their boo a virtual ticket to the show through FaceTime.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Get Outside SolStock/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians love any chance to embrace the outdoors — whether that involves going on a hike, taking a bike ride, or just exploring your neighborhood. Just make sure to bundle up before going out the door. And remember, if it’s too cold (and the fresh air feels more brutal than refreshing), you can always explore from the comfort of your couch. Turn on an interesting docuseries and feel connected to the outside world, sans the chill.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Have A Wine Tasting Capricorns are some of the most sophisticated people around, so why not cheers to that? On Feb. 14, they can embrace their inner sommelier with a wine tasting. No vineyards nearby? No problem. Capricorns can bring the vineyard into their living room with a classy online wine-tasting class. There are plenty of virtual wine tastings available, hosted by wineries, wine makers, and experts around the world. Some are free and simply require you to purchase the wine ahead of time, while other classes may charge a fee and will ship the necessary wine bottles.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Use An Erotica App Aquarians are amazingly inventive, and they embrace any chance they get to allow their imaginations to run wild. Nothing makes that easier than an erotica app. Whether this air sign is in the mood to listen to erotic stories on their own or take turns reading them out loud with their SO, an Aquarian will definitely appreciate the power of a few hot-and-heavy stories to get their creative juices (and their blood) flowing.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Enjoy A Paint-And-Sip Night Pisces are the artists of the zodiac, and they can show off their skills with a DIY paint-and-sip night at home. All that requires is a canvas, painting supplies, a (possibly alcoholic) beverage, and an online painting tutorial. To spice things up, Pisces can try their hand at recreating erotic imagery if they'd like à la every Bachelor group date ever.

Valentine's Day is all about showing love to yourself and to others, and these activities are a great way to help you do just that.