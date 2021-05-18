20 Song Lyrics About Being Single That Will Make You Feel Seen

Who says you have to be in a relationship to have fun? Being single is so underrated, and there are a number of songs that celebrate all the benefits of being a single lady. From Lizzo to Fifth Harmony to Ariana Grande, these musicians’ lyrics about being single will make you feel like you don’t ever need a partner ever again — seriously!

When you’re single, you can focus on yourself and living your best life. If that involves being independent and building up your self-esteem, then so be it. These songs about being single are perfect for anyone who’s looking to love themselves harder, and that’s because they’re all about self-worth. Like Lizzo says, she’s her own “Soulmate,” and she’ll always be the first person to hold her down. Lizzo’s music shows that there’s nothing wrong with being alone, and if you want to feel that way, too, then I’ve got some bops to add to your next playlist.

It’s time to embrace your singledom and see life through a new lens. When you give up the notion that being in a relationship will make you happy, then you’re able to focus on the person who matters most: you. After all, just because you’re single doesn’t mean you’re alone.

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

"They used to say to get a man you had to know how to look / They used to say to keep a man you had to know how to cook / But I'm solo in Soho, sippin' Soju in Malibu / It's a me, myself kinda attitude." — "Soulmate" by Lizzo

"I'm gonna put my body first / And love me so hard 'til it hurts / I know how to scream out the words / Scream the words / Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else." — "Love Myself" by Hailee Steinfeld

"I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no / I don't need to be loved by you / Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no / I don't need to be loved by you.” — “Midnight Sky” by Miley Cyrus

“So sue me / For looking too pretty tonight / Wearing your favorite color under the lights / For moving on, doing everything right / So sue me.” — “Sue Me” by Sabrina Carpenter

"Party for one / If you don't care about me / I'll just dance for myself / Back on my beat.” — “Party for One” by Carly Rae Jepsen

"I used to hold my freak back / Now I'm letting go / I make my own choice / B*tch, I run this show / So leave the lights on / No, you can't make me behave." — "Confident" by Demi Lovato

“I don't need a man / If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can / I don't want your cash / I put my own rock on my hand.” — “Joan of Arc” by Little Mix

"I'm so feeling me right now / Think I fell in love, fell in love in the club tonight / I'm so feeling me right now / I wanna take her home, take her home / 'Cause I know I'll love her right.” — “Feelin Me Right Now” by Kelly Rowland

"I'm not the way that I used to be / I took the record off repeat / You killed me, but I survived / And now I'm coming alive." — "Miss Movin’ On" by Fifth Harmony

"Aren't you the guy who tried to / Hurt me with the word ‘goodbye’? / Though it took some time to survive you / I'm better on the other side." — "Don’t Start Now" by Dua Lipa

Francesco Carta fotografo/Moment/Getty Images

"No time for moping around, are you kidding? / And no time for negative vibes, 'cause I'm winning / It's been a long week, I put in my hardest / Gonna live my life, feels so good to get it right." — "Just Fine" by Mary J. Blige

"The shoes on my feet, I've bought it / The clothes I'm wearing, I've bought it / The rock I'm rockin', I've bought it / 'Cause I depend on me if I want it." — "Independent Women" by Destiny’s Child

"I'm just with the crew / We ain't out here looking for boo / 'Cause some nights be better with you / It's a ‘homies only’ kind of mood." — "Do It" by Chloe x Halle

"Don't call me up / I'm going out tonight / Feeling good now you're outta my life / Don't wanna talk about us / Gotta leave it behind / One drink and you're outta my mind.” — “Don’t Call Me Up” by Mabel

"We'd always go into it blindly / I needed to lose you to find me / This dancing was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me, yeah." — "Lose You to Love Me" by Selena Gomez

"Don't tell me that you got a good thing for me / 'Cause I already got a good thing with me / Yeah, I already done everything I dreamed / I'm good by myself, don't need no one else.” — “Good Thing” by Kehlani

"I buy my own things, I pay my own bills / These diamond rings, my automobiles / Everything I got, I bought it / Boys can't buy my love, buy my love, yeah." — "Woman" by Kesha

"Handle me? / Who gon' handle me? / Thinkin' he's a player, he's a member on the team / He put in all that work, he wanna be the MVP / I told him ain't no taming me." — "Hot Girl Summer" by Megan Thee Stallion

"Plus, I met someone else / We're havin' better discussions / I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon' last / 'Cause her name is Ari / And I'm so good with that." — "thank u, next" by Ariana Grande

"Love to hate me, you hate to love me / I'm takin back what you've taken from me / You're mistaken honey, this something that / Remind me why I be alone, on my own / If I needed you, I'd have you that I know.” — “Love to Hate Me” by Blackpink

"'Cause I, I'm in love / With my future / Can't wait to meet her / And I, I'm in love / But not with anybody else / Just wanna get to know myself.” — “my future” by Billie Eilish

You are more than enough on your own, and if you ever forget that, then these songs serve as the perfect reminder.