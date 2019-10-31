These 33 IG Captions About Love Capture The Butterflies You’re Feeling

Sometimes an Instagram post is only as good as its caption. You could share the cutest photo ever of you and your partner, but if you really want to rack up engagement, you'll need more than just a heart emoji to go along with it. Of course, coming up with a caption that says "I love you" without making any of your followers roll their eyes is never easy. The best love captions for Instagram to go with your adorable couple pic are usually short, sweet, and clever — so for the sake of your followers, save your sappy soliloquy for your next anniversary card.

Whether you want to tell the world, "j'adore mon amour," in a way that's quippy, cute, or just a touch corny, there are plenty of Insta captions for you to use — you just might need some fresh inspiration to find the right one. From music, to books, to TV and movies, you can find top tier IG caption inspo just about anywhere, and these captions can take your loved-up pic with your partner from amateur to influencer. Before you share that next stellar snapshot of you and your soulmate on social media, try pairing it with one of these love captions for Instagram to take your posting game to the next level.

Song Lyrics About Love LordHenriVoton/E+/Getty Images “I’d walk through fire for you, just let me adore you.” — Harry Styles, “Adore You”

“I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight. I need you all night, come on, dance with me.” — Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

"I don't need no vacation, no fancy destination. Baby, you're my great escape." — Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man"

"Forever down, I am your lady. Always for sure, never a maybe." – Kehlani, "The Way"

"You put your arms around me and I'm home." — Christina Perri, "Arms"

"You are my sunrise on the darkest day." — Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

"When you say you love me, know I love you more." — Miley Cyrus, "Adore You"

"All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran, "Tenerife Sea"

"You and me together, we could do anything, baby." — Dave Matthews Band, "You & Me"

Literary Quotes About Love “Call me by your name and I’ll call you by mine.” — André Aciman, Call Me By Your Name

“I’m not a religious person but I do think sometimes that God made you for me.” — Sally Rooney, Normal People

"Grow old with me. The best is yet to be." — Robert Browning, "Rabbi ben Ezra"

"No measure of time with you will be long enough, but we'll start with forever." — Stephanie Meyer, Breaking Dawn

"Love is a great beautifier." — Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

"In case you ever foolishly forget, I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf, Selected Diaries

"Wherever you are is my home, my only home." — Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre

"I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything." — F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

Movie Quotes About Love Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images “Love, real love, is choosing each other through all of it, every single day. Beginning, and middle, and end.” — To All the Boys: Always and Forever

“I know that a life without love is no life at all.” — Ever After

"Someday, someone will walk into your life and make you realize why it never worked out with anyone else." — 500 Days of Summer

"I love you even when you're sick and look disgusting." — Love Actually

"Love is that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kinda stuff." — It Takes Two

"You are my greatest adventure." — The Incredibles

"You had me at hello." — Jerry McGuire

"I'm in love, I'm in love and I don't care who knows it." — Elf

TV Quotes About Love “Oh my God, I like you so much. And I love liking you.” — Heartstopper

“People don’t write sonnets about being compatible, or novels about shared life goals and stimulating conversations. The great loves are the crazy ones.” — Gossip Girl

"I guess I kind of hate most things, but I never really seem to hate you." — Parks and Recreation

"This thing we're doing here, you, me. I'm in. I am all in." — Gilmore Girls

"Soul mate: two little words, one big concept." — Sex and the City

"Ah, love. L-O-V-E, love. 'L' is for life. I mean, what is life without love?" — Friends

"I love you. You annoy me more than I ever thought possible, but I want to spend every irritating minute with you." — Scrubs

"I want you to love me in a way that I can show on Instagram." — The Mindy Project

If you're in love, don't be afraid to let everyone know. And if you use one of these love captions for Instagram, they’re bound to get the likes flowing in.