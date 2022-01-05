This Video Of Lamar Explaining Why He Left His Ex For Khloé Is Going Viral

Amid the Tristan Thompson paternity test drama that’s sent Kardashian fans into a tailspin, a 2019 video of Lamar Odom resurfaced online during the early days of 2022. In the clip, Odom discussed his past relationships with both actor Taraji P. Henson, whom he dated in 2009, and reality star Khloé Kardashian, his wife from 2009 to 2016 (she filed for divorce in 2013 after four years of marriage). Addressing the camera for TV One’s “Uncensored,” he reminisced about meeting Henson at an HBO party in 2009, where they “hit it off right away.”

“I met Taraji at [an] HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away…I really, really started liking her,” the former Los Angeles Laker explained. “I just wish I would have done things differently. She was a little older than me but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman.”

During his NBA days, Odom would apparently carry a photo of Henson anytime he traveled during basketball season, something he says he kept hidden from almost everyone. “She gave me inspiration, you know what I’m saying? A Black woman working like that, that’s just as good at her craft as I was at my craft.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But even though his feelings for Henson ran deep, Odom found himself being pulled in a different direction. And it’s clear that he still regrets the way he handled the situation with his Golden Globe–award winning ex. “Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk. I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloé Kardashian.” A month after Odom met Kardashian, they tied knot. (Literally one month, Bible.)

Unfortunately, it appears Odom isn’t too happy about that resurfaced video going viral. “WHY is an interview from 2019 being shown and played? Where are my royalties since it seems as if I am in syndication,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Jan. 1, per Radar Online. He appealed directly to his ex, writing, “@tarajiphenson nothing but love for you always. Let’s not feed the masses,” alongside the red heart emoji.

He continued, “Social media is worse than the most lethal drug, we have become addicted to fake news, gossip, lies. We make negativity and violence trending topics, double edged sword. I’m going to continue to choose the high road, if you know me you know.”

Henson has yet to respond to the 2009 video or her ex’s recent comments.

Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

However, in that old clip, Odom expressed wishing he could have “respected women a lot more.” It seems now, he may be trying to make up for his past mistakes. On Jan. 4, following Thompson’s announcement that he cheated on Kardashian and fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols, Odom offered his support to Kardashian on Instagram.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” he wrote in a Facebook comment captured by @CommentsByCelebs. “She is a good person and deserves the world.” Kardashian has yet to respond publicly.

It’s clear Odom wishes nothing but the best for his exes. Hopefully, the feeling is mutual.