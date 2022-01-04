Let’s be real: Khloé Kardashian does not always have the best luck with her romantic relationships. On Jan. 3, Tristan Thompson — the father of Kardashian’s daughter, True — confirmed that he had fathered another child while still in a relationship with Kardashian. The NBA player apologized to her, explaining that he was “incredibly sorry” and has the “utmost respect and love for [her].” Kardashian has yet to respond, but her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, reacted to Thompson’s apology... and he apparently is hoping to “reconnect” with his ex.

In a screenshot captured by Comments by Celebs on Instagram, Odom responded to the report with an interesting comment directed at Kardashian. “I truly wish nothing but the best for her,” he wrote. “I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends.” So maybe he’s hoping that his past mistakes will start to look a little less hurtful when compared to Thompson’s? 👀

Odom added in a few compliments for his ex, too. “She is a good person and deserves the world,” he continued. Agreed. Step it up, Thompson.

This isn’t the first time Odom has publicly supported his ex, either — or expressed a wish to find a way back into her life. Back in May 2021, Odom made an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy with Andy Cohen and discussed his current status with Kardashian. “Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer,” he explained.

But that doesn’t mean he misses her any less. "Of course, anyone's always gonna miss love," he added. “We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time, people heal and [will] be able to forgive me.”

Whether or not Kardashian actually re-evaluates her relationship with Odom is still up in the air though. As of right now, she has yet to respond to Thompson’s paternity test and apology — let alone react to Odom’s comment. I’ll keep refreshing her Instagram Stories for updates, though. I’m sensing some screenshots of sentimental quotes coming our way soon.