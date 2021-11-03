No shade to classic diamonds, but did you really expect Kristen Stewart’s engagement ring to look like anyone else’s? Of course not. The unique piece of jewelry is sleek, edgy, and diamond-free — and she’s been wearing it in plain sight for three months now, long before announced her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, Nov. 2. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," the Spencer star told Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

"Kristen's ring appears to be a wide, brushed platinum band with a flat front and square-shaped edges, giving a modern twist on a classic style,” said Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, per Hello magazine.

The platinum setting “won’t lose metal over time,” Luker explained, “so it’s perfect for her to wear every day.” The jewelry expert estimated the unfussy style “costs approximately $2,500” — a major splurge, no doubt, but a downright steal in the world of celebrity engagement rings. (For example, Kourtney Kardashian’s new bauble from Travis Barker reportedly costs around a cool $1 million.)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

While Stewart hasn’t revealed the name of the designer or exactly how Meyer popped the question, one thing is certain: the ring makes so much sense with Stewart’s laidback It Girl style.

This creative power couple originally met more than six years ago on a movie set and later began dating after crossing paths at a mutual friend’s birthday party. They were spotted in public together for the first time in August 2019. Stewart later told Stern that she “couldn’t f*cking wait” to propose to Meyer, adding, "I think good things happen fast.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

During her Nov. 2 chat with Stern, Stewart shared her vision for their wedding day, though nothing is set in stone yet. “I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come,” she said. “I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We’re just going to stand and do vows and f*cking party after.”

Don’t expect to see Stewart in a big, white ballgown. “I want to wear the best pair of Levi’s ever and like an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it but like cutoff, and barefoot,” she said. “I want to get married in Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in like a faux-tuxedo T-shirt.”

Other details? Her dream menu involves “like caviar and f*cking 7-Eleven.” The Spencer star wants (what else?) a DJ spinning “Princess Di ballads.” And just for kicks, they’ve asked Guy Fieri, “that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man,” to consider pronouncing them wife and wife. It sounds bananas. I’ll just be over here waiting for an invite to the wedding of the century.