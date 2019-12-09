John Mayer's Zodiac Sign Reveals What He's Like As A Partner

Let’s talk about the man behind the song “Why You No Love Me,” aka John Mayer. The musician has been in the spotlight since the early 2000s, and his love life has gotten almost as much attention as his lyrics. The 45-year-old musician has dated celebs like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, and Mayer’s zodiac sign reveals exactly what kind of partner he is — at least, according to the stars.

Born on Oct. 16, 1977, Mayer is a Libra. As the peace-keepers of the zodiac, Libras are kind, warm-hearted, thoughtful, and hopeless romantics. They also tend to jump to conclusions, wallow in their feelings, and overthink just about everything. Sound familiar? A quick listen to "Love on the Weekend," "XO," "Gravity," and "Stop This Train" can confirm that Mayer oozes all the typical Libra qualities.

But just because this air sign is ruled by Venus — the planet of love and beauty — doesn’t mean that dating a Libra like Mayer is all sunshine and rainbows. (For further info on that, please listen to Swift’s “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” or “Dear John,” which are both rumored to be about him.)

Read on for all the details on how Mayer’s astrological chart impacts his romantic life — and what dating a Libra like him typically looks like.

He’s A Charmer

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas, Libras are “one of the most charming zodiac signs of all.” Safe to say that particular stereotype fits Mayer perfectly. The singer is known for his specific brand of acoustic-guitar charm, and he’s a go-to celebrity crush for a reason.

Per Mayer himself, he doesn’t shy away from using his musical talent to help out his love life. During a 2018 interview, the singer admitted that he “did use [his] music to hook up a few times” in his 20s. “That doesn’t mean it’s any less from the heart,” he added.

When He Likes You, He'll Make It Clear

Libras love to revel in a blossoming romance. They enjoy receiving a surprise bouquet of flowers from their crush as much as they enjoy sending one back, or better yet, writing their crush an acoustic guitar ballad. In classic Libra fashion, Mayer would probably let you know he's crushing on you by inviting you over for dinner and strumming you a song.

You'll know the date went well if a Libra talks your ear off all night long. Air signs (Libras, Aquarians, and Geminis) can chat you up for hours if they feel like their wit and energy are in good company. And long after the date ends, they might slide you a sweet, sexy text that'll make you swoon. Libras can be extra adoring and flirty when they're smitten.

If Your Relationship Goes South, Get Ready For Major Shade

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If there's a sign that's good at holding grudges — even more than vindictive Scorpio or petty Sagittarius — it's Libra. A Libra ex will move their belongings out of your house, but not without grumbling about it. And you should probably block or mute them on social media, unless you'd rather endure poetically written, not-so-cryptic subtweets about your breakup on your timeline.

Mayer is kind of a king of throwing shade at his exes. In 2012, he reflected on Swift’s “Dear John” to Rolling Stone — and he didn’t hold back from criticizing his ex. “I will say as a songwriter that I think it’s kind of cheap songwriting,” he said. “I know she’s the biggest thing in the world, and I’m not trying to sink anybody’s ship, but I think it’s abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, ‘Wait till he gets a load of this!’ That’s bullsh*t.”

As a partner, there's strong evidence to suggest that Mayer would be like any Libra you'd swipe right on: charming, dreamy, deeply emotional, and someone who might not be your biggest fan if the spark fades.