John Mayer "sleep[s] next to a row of pillows" while single.

John Mayer got really honest during a recent concert, opening up about his current relationship status. Although the singer is known for being a ladies’ man (and he has a star-studded dating history, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Katy Perry), he is currently embracing the single life — and all of its perks. Apparently, Mayer even “sleep[s] next to a row of pillows” while single, and he’s totally OK with that... but no, that does not mean that he’s planning on staying a bachelor forever.

On March 11, Mayer gave the crowd at MGM Grand Garden Arena a peek into his personal life and sleeping routine in between songs. “I’m doing fine because the left side of my bed is just a row of pillows. I sleep next to a row of pillows,” he joked to the audience, per Page Six. “Sometimes I put my laptop on top of the row of pillows. Sometimes I sneak my phone in there. Sometimes I lose my remote in there.”

Still, he sees the silver lining in his current sitch. “But what I mean is, that stack of pillows doesn’t resent or hate me or bring me down.” (Quick reminder: a healthy romantic relationship — with non-pillows — should not involve resenting, hating, or bringing down the other person.)

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

During his mini monologue, the musician also touched on his hopes for a future relationship, criticizing those who assume he doesn’t eventually want a family. “‘When are you gonna find someone? You don’t want to have kids, do you?’” he quoted a couple questions he is often asked — and, no, he’s not a fan. What the f*ck have I done in my life to communicate that I don’t want to have kids? … What are you talking about?” he said.

Mayer continued, “I’m having a good time. I will meet somebody. And when I do, it will be additive and awesome and great, but until then, I’m going to be just fine.” Fair enough.

Here’s hoping that Mayer will find someone worth ditching the row of pillows for soon!