Kanye West and model Irina Shayk have stayed tight-lipped about their rumored relationship — and rumored breakup — and it looks like that isn’t changing anytime soon. In a Sept. 16 interview with Highsnobiety, Shayk opened up about keeping her relationships private, all while skillfully dodging a question about her reported involvement with West. “Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else,” she said. “Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”

West and Shayk were first romantically linked in June 2021, but the two share a lot of history. In 2010, she appeared in his music video for “POWER,” and in 2012, she modeled for West’s brand, Yeezy, at a Paris fashion show. He even name-dropped Shayk in a 2010 song “Christian Dior Flow.” Over a decade later, in June 2021, an insider told Us Weekly that the friends had reportedly been “quietly seeing each other for a couple months,” and were “looking forward to seeing where this goes.” The same month, People published photos of the two celebrating West’s birthday in France.

But the rumored relationship was reportedly a short-lived one. In August 2021, a source told People that they were never very “serious” in the first place. “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now,” added a second insider. “He finds Irina amazing, though.”

Tim Mosenfelder/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Shayk dated Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a daughter, for four years before they called it quits in 2019. She was notoriously private about her relationship with Cooper, too, but has since made it clear they’re still on good terms. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” Shayk told British Vogue in January 2020. And speaking to Highsnobiety, she described him as a “full-on, hands-on dad.”

West is also reportedly friendly with his ex, Kim Kardashian, after their very public split earlier this year. After almost seven years of marriage, Kardashian and West filed for divorce, but she recently made several listening party appearances in support of his newest album, Donda. “Kim and Kanye's relationship is in a much healthier space,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “They have been speaking a lot more frequently and have been spending more time together on their own and as a family. Kanye is totally trying to win Kim back and she is considering it, but he still has a lot to prove to her.”

As for West and Shayk, they “remain friendly,” according to People’s source. Maybe the “something there” is just that: friendship. At least for now.