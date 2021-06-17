Is it just me, or was Harry Jowsey's response to Francesca Farago reunion rumors hella awkward? Ever since the Too Hot to Handle star posted a photo of himself and Farago snuggling in Tulum on his 24th birthday on May 24, fans have been wondering whether the two decided to reconcile, and Jowsey finally set the record straight. According to him, he and his ex did give things another chance... and it didn’t work out. “We tried to give it another go, but [there was] just clear miscommunication on a lot of fronts,” Jowsey told Us Weekly on June 16.

Though it’s been a year since the couple originally split, it seems like two weren’t quite ready to put the past behind them. As Jowsey explained, they tried to reconnect, but his relationship with Farago “was always a little bit on edge. So it was very, very toxic on both sides.” And following his most recent breakup with Farago, the reality star said he’s “one hundred percent single” at the moment, adding, “I can tell you now [until] forever [that] I’ll never be put in a relationship or put myself in that situation again.” Yikes. I guess I shouldn’t expect these two to get engaged again anytime soon.

If you’re familiar with Jowsey and Farago’s relationship timeline, then you know this isn’t the first time they’ve called it quits. But as Jowsey told Us, their romance just can’t seem to handle life in the spotlight. “It’s very difficult when you have an extremely private relationship, you know, we kept it very private. We [were] filming the show that was private all the way through to when it [aired],” he said. “And then once the whole world kind of got a whiff of it, it was very crazy. You have a relationship with just two people [and] now the whole world is putting their energy into it. It kind of, like, gets a little bit foggy, a little bit funky. It’s very difficult dating in this scene.”

Farago told a different story during her June 2 appearance on the Domenick Nati Show, when she broke the news to fans that she and Jowsey were def not back together following their Tulum reunion. “We were getting back together,” she said. “We were getting to know each other slowly. And then, he was just being extremely disrespectful to me online.” Although Farago didn’t reveal how Jowsey disrespected her, she did go so far as to call her ex a "piece of sh*t," so there’s that. She also claimed Jowsey “was saying things that I would love to hear… and then his actions didn’t match,” and that he “chose a friendship with someone over having my back and defending me.” Could she be alluding to Jowsey’s friendship with Tana Mongeau? The world may never know.

Here’s hoping Jowsey and Farago both manage to leave this messiness behind, because it’s too much for anyone to handle.